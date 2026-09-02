Steelers Super Bowl Champion Fires Harsh Warning on Elandon Roberts Release

The Pittsburgh Steelers releasing linebacker Elandon Roberts left just about everybody, analysts and fans alike, puzzled.

Right after his release, some pundits predicted the Steelers would bring Roberts back on the practice squad. But the Steelers only have one practice squad spot remaining, and there isn’t any indication that spot will be going to the veteran linebacker.

With Roberts’ second tenure in Pittsburgh seemingly done, former Steelers Super Bowl champion lineman Willie Colon criticized the team Tuesday for cutting the linebacker. During his criticism, Colon argued it’s the kind of move that will hurt the organization’s reputation.

“What that man does, not only being a green dot linebacker but how he plays the game, is a necessity for the Pittsburgh Steelers,” Colon said on Tuesday’s In The Locker Room on Steelers Nation Radio. “There’s no reason why this man should not have a helmet.

“When you start losing guys like that, the brand in which we love, that brand starts to look a little feathery. It doesn’t hold as much weight.”

The Steelers signed Roberts on August 12. The team parted ways the veteran linebacker on roster cutdown day on August 30.

Willie Colon Rips Steelers for Elandon Roberts Release

Getty Pittsburgh Steelers Super Bowl champion Willie Colon delivered the team a warning over the release of linebacker Elandon Roberts.

Clearly, Colon was not a fan of letting Roberts walk out the door. It was very odd to see the Steelers sign Roberts, play the veteran a lot in the preseason and then release him. Although not directly referenced, Colon’s suggestion that the Steelers brand will take a hit with the linebacker’s release seems tied to those facts.

But the former offensive lineman doesn’t like the decision from a football perspective either.

“It doesn’t make sense. He’s a Patrick Graham guy,” Colon also said. “Patrick Graham called this man and said, ‘We need more of a thumper on this defense. We know you have a resumé with the team, a well-respected one.’

“I understand Carson Bruener has done a great job on special teams. I understand that Cole Holcomb, he’s battle-tested to some degree. They can’t wear Elandon Roberts’ cleats.”

Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy implied to reporters Tuesday special teams played a big role in Roberts’ release. Carson Bruener has become one of Pittsburgh’s top special teams players. Cole Holcomb plays special teams too and has starting linebacker experience.

On the other hand, Roberts also has special teams experience. He played 126 special teams snaps for the Steelers in 2024. Roberts has also started 121 NFL games, including 29 for Pittsburgh and 16 for defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.

Why Did the Steelers Release Roberts?

Getty Linebacker Elandon Roberts’ second stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers last two and a half weeks.

There’s little doubt about the strangeness of the Steelers signing and then almost immediately releasing Roberts. It’s produced quite a few hot takes. One of the more interesting ones came from Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora.

On Monday, Kozora shared a theory about the entire situation.

“I wonder if the Steelers decided they just wanted a vet who could call the defense at the end of the preseason,” wrote Kozora on X. “That the team knew they weren’t going to risk injury by playing Malik Harrison and didn’t want Holcomb/Bruener out there all game.

“Roberts knows Graham’s defense and could eat the reps for the end of the Jets/Bills contests.”

If other players see that as what happened, then Colon’s point about the Steelers brand rings quite true. It will be interesting to see if any veterans hesitate to sign with the Steelers late in training camp in the future.