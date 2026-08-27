Steelers Projected to Cut $5 Million Defensive Player

With the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ final roster likely including four quarterbacks, the team will need to trim from a different position group, which could cost linebacker Cole Holcomb his job.

Mike DeFabo of The Athletic predicted Holcomb would be among the players cut from the roster when the 53-man squad comes into focus this weekend. Pittsburgh handed the linebacker a two-year, $5 million contract this offseason. Cutting him would cost the Steelers $625,000 in dead money, per DeFabo.

Drew Allar and Will Howard are competing for the No. 3 quarterback job behind Aaron Rodgers and Mason Rudolph. Both are expected to get ample playing time in the preseason finale against the Buffalo Bills. The team is increasingly likely to retain Allar and Howard.

Pittsburgh Steelers Final Roster Update: Cole Holcomb Facing Uphill Battle to Make Team

Teams typically carry three quarterbacks. Keeping Rodgers, Rudolph, Allar, and Howard will force Pittsburgh to trim from another area of the roster. The organization brought back veteran linebacker Elandon Roberts on a one-year, $1,487,500 deal. The addition of a middle linebacker makes it easier for the team to move on from Holcomb.

The 30-year-old Holcomb was drafted by the Washington Commanders in the fifth round of the 2019 draft. He emerged as a crucial member of the linebacking corps as a rookie. Holcomb piled up 102 combined tackles in his first season in the league. He truly broke out in 2021, racking up a career-high 142 combined tackles and a pair of interceptions. Holcomb started every game for Washington that year.

The injuries began in 2022 for Holcomb. He was limited to just seven games with a knee issue. Pittsburgh signed him to a three-year, $18 million contract that offseason. He went down with a horrific knee injury midway through the year that resulted in torn ligaments and a dislocated kneecap. He missed the entire 2024 season. Holcomb returned this past year, making 14 appearances, mostly off the bench.

Loaded Group of Linebackers Lead Steelers’ Defense

Pittsburgh boasts a star-studded group of linebackers. Former Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt headlines the unit, along with talented pass rushers Alex Highsmith and Nick Herbig. Former Baltimore Ravens standout Patrick Queen will man the middle alongside versatile third-year player Payton Wilson. Roberts and Jack Sawyer provide additional depth at the position.

The litany of strong options makes it easy to see how cutting a linebacker would make sense. Pittsburgh needs to retain backups on the offensive line with first-rounder Max Iheanachor ailing. Robert Tonyan could make the team as the third tight end given his relationship with Rodgers. That leaves running back and linebacker as the most sensible areas to remove a player.