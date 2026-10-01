Former Steelers Star Calls Out Team Over Joey Porter Jr. Trade

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Joey Porter Jr. appeared to be in a stalemate once the 2026 season got underway. The standoff culminated in Wednesday night’s trade of Porter to the Dallas Cowboys, ending what seemed to be a promising tenure in Pittsburgh.

The root cause of the issue came down to a potential contract extension and guaranteed money. The Steelers wouldn’t budge and Porter sat out much of the summer with a back injury. The saga is now over as the team trades yet another young star to Dallas, following the George Pickens trade in 2025.

The Porter trade led to a wide range of reactions, including one from former Steelers star Le’Veon Bell.

Le’Veon Bell Calls Out Steelers After Porter Trade

Bell took to X and made a post that led to a lot of reactions from Steelers fans.

“I wish pittsburgh paid their black superstars they drafted just like they pay their white ones they draft..” he began. “Hate to see porter get traded .. I thought same thing with pickens? TJ Watt is worth every penny tho, so let’s not get it confused .. but something needs to change.”

Bell is entitled to his opinion, but fans in the replies noted all the Black players who have indeed received extensions from the Steelers in recent years. The notable exceptions, to his point, are Pickens and Porter.

The running back infamously turned down a reported five-year deal worth $70 million back in 2018, though the deal was not fully guaranteed. He opted to join the New York Jets, where his gradual decline began.

Thus, it’s possible he’s still frustrated over his own negotiations with the Steelers. Porter now joins Bell as a former Steeler betting on himself in a new location.

Fresh Start for Joey Porter Jr. in Dallas

Porter heads to a Cowboys team off to a rough 1-2 start. Early reports indicate there’s a chance he could suit up Sunday against the Houston Texans, signaling his back may be good to go, which most Steelers fans assumed to be true anyway. He is now in a position to prove he is worth a massive extension in Dallas.

The same is true for Pickens as both former Steelers are in “prove-it” years with the Cowboys.

This is a contentious end to Porter’s time in Pittsburgh after it appeared the son of Steelers legend Joey Porter could follow in his dad’s footsteps. But it came down to money and it’s clear the team’s offer was enough for the young player to simply want out.

That has him following in Bell’s footsteps, but Porter will be hoping for a much better long-term outcome.