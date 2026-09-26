Former Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Teases In-Depth Look at Surprising Hobby

Mike Tomlin spent nearly two decades as head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers. That means long days and nights spent solely focused on football. Or so we thought.

Tomlin is revealing more about himself now that he is a member of the media with NBC. One reveal that may surprise plenty of people has to do with a popular video game.

Mike Tomlin Set to Show Off Intriguing Hobby

Tomlin is apparently an avid “Minecraft” player and shared how he has been working on his own city in the game for 12 years. That, of course, dates back to his time coaching the Steelers.

He recently shared a post on X with a tease for a September 30 drop of a video showing off his work in the game. The video will appear on his newly-created YouTube channel as the former Steelers head coach is fully diving in to the content creator lifestyle.

Tomlin was always a coach who could be relied upon to give a good quote to the media. He is now getting to show off more of his personality, as fans no longer have reason to judge him for having hobbies outside of football. That explains why he wasn’t openly discussing this hobby during his career.

A Top 2027 Coaching Candidate

This is Tomlin’s first year out of the NFL since 2000 and he seems to be enjoying himself. Yet his name will continue to be attached to potential 2027 head coach openings.

Any team with an opening will likely consider Tomlin, and a team may decide to fire a coach early in the 2026 season in order to be the first one to talk with him. That is, unless he openly says he doesn’t want to return to coaching.

One team in particular stands out as the most likely option, especially with how the season has started. That team is the Washington Commanders, which makes the most sense for the Virginia native in Tomlin. Of course, this would require the team to move on from Dan Quinn, who reached the NFC Championship Game in the 2024 season.

This is all hypothetical at the moment as Tomlin is still settling in to his new role. He has not been shy about calling out his former team and looks like a natural at the desk. Next up? Potentially becoming one of the most unexpected “Minecraft” influencers of all time.