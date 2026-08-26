Former Steelers WR Calvin Austin III Learns Unfortunate Fate for 2026 Season

Just when it seemed as if Calvin Austin III was going to finally be able to show his true ability, the bad luck that’s plagued his NFL career struck again. And the morning after having to be carted off the practice field, the worst news has been confirmed.

The former Pittsburgh Steeler will have to undergo season-ending surgery on after tearing his ACL, as reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. So instead of preparing for an increased opportunity with the New York Giants, Austin will lose another season of his career.

Separate from even the fact he was poised to start in the slot for the Giants in 2026, now opening up the door for veteran Odell Beckham Jr. to possibly assume the role, Austin was in a contact year. He only signed a one-year, $4.5 million deal with the Giants in March.

Drafted in the fourth round in 2022, Austin joined the Steelers following a stellar college career at Memphis from 2017-21 – he was named a first-team All-American Conference player as a redshirt junior, catching 61 passes for 1,053 yards and 11 touchdowns.

But Austin’s NFL career was instantly hampered by a foot injury, causing him to be placed on injured reserve right after the conclusion of his first training camp on Sept. 1, 2022. He then aggravated the injury in October, resulting in Austin losing all of his rookie season.

Active in 2023, Austin struggled to earn a chance to make an impact and only recorded 17 receptions for 180 yards. He upped his production to 36 catches for 548 yards in 2024 and then hauled in just 31 for 372 last season.

Overall, due to injury and a lack of consistent involvement, Austin has only been able to register 1,100 yards and score eight touchdowns in 48 games, granted just 16 starts, across four years and three seasons active.

Austin, still young at 27 but losing prime years, was looking to prove himself, something he was unable to fully do during his time in Pittsburgh and then cash in more next offseason. However, he will now be forced to rehab himself yet again and fight to get back on the field in 2027.