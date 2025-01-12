Steelers’ George Pickens Posts Emphatic Message After Playoff Exit

Wide receiver George Pickens isn’t known for his positivity. But after the Pittsburgh Steelers suffered an embarrassing 28-14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC wild card round, that’s what Pickens delivered on social media.

Hours after the loss, Pickens sent an overly positive message to Steelers fans through his Instagram story.

“Love y’all boys/girls Steeler Nation,” wrote Pickens. “We’ll be back!! Much love.”

The receiver include several ninja emojis with the message, which was also accompanied with Wiz Khalifa’s “Black and Yellow.”

Pickens just finished his third season with the Steelers in 2024. He ended 2024 with 59 catches for 900 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

He caught all five of his targets for 87 yards with a score in the AFC wild card defeat. Pickens committed an offensive pass interference penalty that nullified another reception.

Steelers’ George Pickens Sees Growth But Not Optimistic ‘Going Forward’

Pickens displayed positivity through his Instagram story after the playoff loss. But his message right after the game to reporters was much more mixed.

While the receiver said he has seen “signs of growth” during his three seasons in the Steelers offense, he didn’t mince words when asked about his overall optimism.

“Nah,” Pickens said to whether he was optimistic going forward.

When asked specifically where he sees the growth, Pickens delivered a very general answer.

“Just everybody. You know what I mean,” Pickens said. “O-line, running backs, receivers. Defensively as well too.”

Pickens should receive credit for the more positive message on Instagram. But a lot of Steelers fans might share the receiver’s initial negativity.

With the loss to the Ravens, the Steelers have suffered six straight playoff defeats. They are tied for the longest active postseason losing streak in the league.

So, yes, if nothing changes for the team, the Steelers will be back, as Pickens said. But the recent trend suggests the Steelers will return to the playoffs only to lose in the first round again.

Will Pickens Get a Second Steelers Contract?

The Steelers will enter the offseason with a lot of question marks on their roster. Pickens has one year remaining on his rookie contract, but his future in Pittsburgh is not clear either.

Multiple pundits, including Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, have suggested that Pickens and the Steelers are heading toward a divorce. TribLive.com’s Mark Madden argued on December 2 that the Steelers can’t afford to give Pickens a second contract.

But Madden also stated that if the team goes into the 2025 season with Pickens on an expiring deal, they are asking for trouble.

Pickens is a terrific talent on the field. In 2023, he led the NFL with an 18.1 yards per catch average. He also posted more than 15 yards per reception in 2022 and 2024.

That’s despite playing with five different quarterbacks in three years. Overall, Pickens has posted 174 catches, 2,841 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns while averaging 16.3 yards per reception in 48 games.

But Pickens has also caused plenty of drama on and off the field. On December 1, Pickens cost the Steelers 30 yards with two penalties. Around the same time, the team dealt with Pickens’ beef with Cleveland Browns defensive back Greg Newsome.

Pickens also began a stir on social media after walking out of a media session about a week after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17.

Given Pickens’ reputation, the positivity he displayed after the playoff loss may be short-lived. But at least he hasn’t start more drama after the team’s disappointing end to the 2024-25 season.