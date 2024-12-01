Steelers WR George Pickens Says Refs Admitted They Got Call ‘Wrong’ vs. Bengals

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens experienced a day full of highs and lows versus the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 13. Despite leading the team in receiving yards with 3 catches for 74 yards and a touchdown, Pickens drew multiple unsportsmanlike conduct penalties for excessive celebration and/or violent gestures — and he was also the subject of a questionable no-call that produced a pick six for Cincy.

After the victory, Pickens addressed each of these moments while speaking with reporters, and the wideout claimed that the NFL officials admitted to one errant flag on December 1.

“Yeah, they said they got the gest[ure] wrong, you know what I mean? Thought it was something else,” Pickens told the media, referencing the supposed violent gesture that was penalized after his 36-yard reception that brought the Steelers down to the Bengals’ 13-yard line on the first drive of the second half.

“You can’t hurt the team — I never intend to hurt the team. But he just thought the gesture was different,” Pickens continued. After a follow-up question, the 23-year-old said that he wasn’t sure what gesture the referee thought he was doing, and that he intended to do the typical “first down” celebration.

After the catch, Pickens pointed at the crowd with two fingers extended and his thumb in the air, then cocked his arm back in a motion that the league has begun fining for its resemblance to a gun or violent weapon. A fan shared video of the moment on X.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin addressed these instances of immaturity during his postgame press conference.

Steelers WR George Pickens Doesn’t Make Excuses for Bengals Interception Despite Getting ‘Held’

Pickens was also asked about the pick-six interception that occurred after he fell down on a quick slant route off the line of scrimmage.

“Did you get an explanation for there not being a DPI [defensive pass interference] or a hands to the face on the play that ended up being a pick six?” The reporter pondered.

Surprisingly, Pickens didn’t seem too concerned about this questionable no-call from the referees.

“Oh yeah. You know, plays happen,” Pickens replied. “Guys hold me. [I’m] gonna get held — one of the top receivers so I’m going to get held. You just gotta make plays when they happen.”

As for his initial “taunting” penalty, Pickens said the officials didn’t offer an explanation that time. He also expressed a “hope” that he’s not being targeted by the referees.

“I hope not,” Pickens responded after a reporter asked if he feels there is a target on his back. “I’m only out here just playing like every other receiver in the league. Certain calls don’t go my way, all I can do is keep playing.”