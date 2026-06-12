Steelers Rookie Shining at Offseason Workouts: Report

Wide receiver Germie Bernard arrived with the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason possessing considerable hype. This spring, the rookie wideout hasn’t done anything to dispel that excitement.

On Thursday, The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Ray Fittipaldo identified Bernard as one of the top standouts for the Steelers during the team’s offseason workouts.

“Germie Bernard really carries himself like a pro,” said Fittipaldo during an appearance on 93.7 The Fan. “Seems like he’s been doing this forever, and he has a chance to help this offense as a rookie.”

That hype isn’t necessarily surprising.

“Bernard comes into his NFL career with high expectations after the Steelers moved up in the second round to draft him,” wrote Steelers Depot’s Jake Brockhoff. “His skill after the catch and ability to get open quickly figures to make him a receiver Aaron Rodgers will trust.

“Bernard will have the chance to thrive in multiple roles as he is able to play from the slot and out wide while having some capabilities as a gadget player.”

Steelers’ Germie Bernard Looking Impressive at OTAs

The Steelers were reportedly on the phone with USC receiver Makai Lemon during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Lemon landed with the Philadelphia Eagles instead. But clearly, the Steelers wanted to find a potential immediate impact at receiver in the draft.

Based on offseason workouts, the team could have one in Bernard.

The wideout played for three different schools during his college career. Bernard finally found a home in Alabama, where he had 1,656 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in two seasons.

During 2025, Bernard registered 64 receptions, 862 receiving yards and seven scores.

Bernard could be the answer to Pittsburgh’s issues at slot receiver in recent seasons.

“Bernard is a versatile wideout with ascending production over the last three years. He has good size, accelerates to top speed quickly and is a smooth route runner with well-disguised breaks and clean footwork getting in and out,” wrote NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein. He can line up outside or in the slot and is capable of running a full route tree across all three levels.”

Steelers WR Depth Entering 2026 NFL Training Camp

Bernard was one of three receivers the Steelers added this offseason who could play a significant role in 2026.

The team traded for veteran Michael Pittman Jr. on the first day of the legal tampering period. On Day 3 of the draft, the Steelers also selected Kaden Wetjen.

Although he might make his biggest impact on special teams, Wetjen could contribute at receiver too.

With the additions, the Steelers are deeper at receiver. They also have more versatile pieces, which should allow Mike McCarthy to move the wideouts around to different spots at the line of scrimmage.

Bernard could line up a majority of the time in the slot, but he also has the capability to play outside.

D.K. Metcalf will lead the Steelers receivers corps again this fall. Based on his OTAs, it sounds like Bernard could be a natural WR3.

The team, though, also has third-year wideout Roman Wilson who could compete for snaps in the slot. Ben Skowronek, Brandon Smith, A.T. Perry, Cole Burgess and newly added Joaquin Davis are the other receivers on Pittsburgh’s offseason roster.

The Steelers will conclude offseason workouts on Friday, June 12. The team is scheduled to begin training camp on Tuesday, July 28.