Steelers Add Former AFC Foe’s ‘Instinctive’ CB : Report

One day after departing with veteran cornerback Luq Barcoo, the Pittsburgh Steelers signed a different veteran for cornerback depth — Grayland Arnold.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported on June 4 that the Steelers have added Arnold to their 90-man roster.

“Former Eagles and Texans S Grayland Arnold is signing with the Steelers, per agents,” Garafolo wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Arnold began his career as an undrafted free agent for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020. He played the past three seasons for the Houston Texans.

In 2023, he posted a career-high 18 combined tackles with 1 forced fumble in 8 games. Arnold played 143 defensive snaps last season, which was more than what he played during the first three years of his career combined.

Arnold has dressed for 26 NFL contests in his career. He’s recorded 33 combined tackles, including 2 tackles for loss, 1 pass defense and 1 forced fumble.

Prior to the 2020 NFL draft, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein described Arnold as an “instinctive nickel cornerback prospect.”

“Arnold has man-cover athleticism with good route anticipation but lacks the big closing burst to quickly close ground after separation,” wrote Zierlein. “He’s more impactful in smaller spaces where his instincts and quarterback awareness allow him to shade and squeeze throwing lanes.”