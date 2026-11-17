The Pittsburgh Steelers looked lost on offense for much of Sunday night’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Even gaining positive yardage was a struggle for the first three quarters of the game.

This came days after the organization decided against making any big trades before the deadline. One notable position of need was at wide receiver and that was made clear in the loss to the Bengals.

There may be some good news on that front as the Steelers do have two receivers on injured reserve in Roman Wilson and Michael Pittman Jr. Both have been spotted at practice and the former may be close to a return, per insider Mark Kaboly.

Steelers Insider Reveals Latest Roman Wilson Update

Kaboly shared a post on X Tuesday morning sharing the following update: “It’s trending toward Steelers WR Roman Wilson coming off the IR this week and playing Sunday against the Eagles.”

Wilson has been out since October 11 with a finger injury that obviously impacts his ability to catch the football. Yet even with his absence he ranks sixth on the team in receiving yards this season.

The 2024 third-round pick missed nearly his entire rookie season and only had 12 receptions in 2025. He has already eclipsed that low total with 14 receptions in his limited action this season.

His return will, most likely, not drastically improve the offense. However, he does represent another true receiver for Rodgers to target alongside the struggling DK Metcalf and the rookie in Germie Bernard.

The next step for the team is to get Pittman back on the field as well.

A Winnable Week 11 Matchup

The Steelers need to get back on track and have a great chance to do so Sunday against a 2-7 Philadelphia Eagles team. The Eagles have lost seven in a row and are coming off a bye week following a 19-11 loss to the New York Giants in which Joe Milton got the start at quarterback.

Specifically, the Pittsburgh offense can seek some rhythm and can ideally work Wilson back into the mix as well.

The Steelers are still 6-3 after last week’s loss and seem like a lock for playoffs in the AFC, barring a shocking finish to the season. The team also split the season series against the Bengals, so an AFC North crown is still a strong possibility as well.

The first step is beating the Eagles. Getting Wilson back into the offense, along with Pittman at some point, should only help.