The Pittsburgh Steelers are getting another troubling reminder of how far DK Metcalf has fallen short of expectations this season. This time, the numbers put their highest-paid receiver near the bottom of the NFL.

Fresh off a 38-18 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, Metcalf is drawing attention for a set of receiving statistics that raise questions about Pittsburgh’s passing attack. And those numbers come with a $150 million contract attached.

Warren Sharp Reveals Ugly DK Metcalf Numbers for Steelers

Sharp Football Analysis’s Warren Sharp reported that Metcalf has caught only half of his targets through nine games.

Sharp listed a “50% catch rate,” calling it the “worst in NFL.”

Metcalf has been targeted 70 times, catching 35 passes for 432 yards and two touchdowns. His drop rate is another concern. Sharp put it at 14.6%, the second-highest among 96 pass catchers in his comparison.

The third number was hardly more encouraging.

Sharp listed a “35.7% success rate on targets,” ranking Metcalf 93rd out of those same 96 players. Unlike his catch percentage, that success-rate figure measures how often passes thrown his way produce a successful offensive play.

Metcalf is averaging 48 receiving yards per game, with only two touchdowns despite being one of Aaron Rodgers’ primary targets.

DK Metcalf’s Bengals Performance Adds to Steelers Concerns

Metcalf’s latest outing offered a glimpse of both his ability and his inconsistency. He caught two of six targets for 54 yards and a touchdown against Cincinnati, but both receptions came after Pittsburgh fell behind 31-3.

His 32-yard catch started a fourth-quarter scoring drive, and Rodgers later found him for a 22-yard touchdown on fourth down. Metcalf also caught the two-point conversion.

Earlier, an offside penalty on Metcalf wiped out a 13-yard Jaylen Warren run. He also failed to secure a pass that could reasonably have been caught, according to Steelers.com’s Bob Labriola.

The issues aren’t limited to one game. Metcalf caught only one pass for four yards against Cleveland before the Steelers’ bye. In the previous game against New Orleans, he managed two catches.

He has shown flashes, including 11 receptions against Tampa Bay and 115 yards against Cleveland earlier this season. But the consistent production Pittsburgh expected from a No. 1 receiver has been missing. The uneven results also follow earlier criticism of Metcalf from former quarterback Alex Smith.

Steelers’ $150 Million DK Metcalf Investment Faces Scrutiny

Pittsburgh acquired Metcalf from Seattle in 2025 and signed him to a five-year, $150 million contract. His new-money average is $33 million annually, a significant investment for an offense that has struggled to throw consistently.

Coach Mike McCarthy acknowledged the receiving problems before the Bengals game.

“We do need to catch the ball better, so we understand that,” McCarthy said, according to Steelers Depot’s Josh Carney.

McCarthy also questioned the staff’s approach.

“Are we creating enough opportunities for our players?” he asked, pointing to “space, formations, motions, matchups” as areas the coaches were reviewing.

The Steelers tried to improve internally after choosing not to add a receiver at the trade deadline.

Metcalf finished his first Pittsburgh season with 59 catches for 850 yards and six touchdowns. With eight games remaining, he has work to do even to match that yardage.

Pittsburgh is 6-3 and no longer leads the AFC North. The Steelers need better play throughout the offense, but Sharp’s numbers show that simply throwing Metcalf more passes hasn’t been an answer.