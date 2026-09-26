Steelers Face Potential Nightmare Scenario vs. Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers have featured a sputtering offense through two weeks in the 2026 NFL season. The unit will try to get going in Week 3 against the Cincinnati Bengals at less than full strength.

Pittsburgh’s defense may also have to overcome injuries to starters in key areas versus its AFC North rival.

On Friday, the Steelers ruled out running back Rico Dowdle and rookie guard Gennings Dunker. Dowdle suffered a toe injury in Week 2 while Dunker sustained an injury in Thursday’s practice.

Dowdle’s absence isn’t all that unexpected, and Dunker hasn’t played yet this season. If those are Pittsburgh’s only players out for Week 3, the Steelers roster will be in good shape.

The problem, though, is four other players are questionable — running back Jaylen Warren, wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., and cornerbacks Joey Porter Jr., and Jamel Dean.

If all four also don’t play, it’s not hyperbole to state the Steelers will face a nightmare scenario in Week 3.

Steelers’ Jaylen Warren, Michael Pittman Jr. Questionable for Week 3

Getty Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. could miss a second straight game.

The good news for the Steelers is the nightmare scenario of Dowdle and Warren both sidelined because of injury isn’t likely. It appears Warren will play.

The more appropriate question is whether Warren’s shoulder injury will limited him in any way. He practiced in limited fashion the entire week.

The only other running back the Steelers have on their active roster is rookie Eli Heidenreich, who doesn’t have a carry this season. More than likely, the Steelers will elevate a running back from the practice squad for additional depth.

Travis Homer and Lew Nichols are their two options. Homer played as a practice squad elevation in Week 2, posting 16 rushing yards on two carries. Nichols has played well in the preseason the past two years for Pittsburgh. But he doesn’t have any regular season experience on offense.

If the Steelers have to rely on a heavy pass attack without running back depth Sunday, they would love to have their full complement of pass-catchers. But Pittman remains questionable because of a foot injury.

Pittman led the Steelers in receiving yards during Week 1 when the offense did just enough to beat the Atlanta Falcons. The offense didn’t score a touchdown without Pittman last Sunday.

Will Pittsburgh be Missing 2 Starting CBs Against Bengals?

Getty Mike McCarthy and the Pittsburgh Steelers could be without several starters at key positions because of injuries against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The offensive skilled position injuries the Steelers have are bad enough. But on the other side of the ball, the Steelers might be trying to match up with Bengals wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins without two starting cornerbacks.

For the second time in two weeks, Porter entered this weekend questionable. He appears to have a better chance to dress this Sunday than the past two, but some Steelers insiders have stopped trying to predict what’s next in the Porter saga.

Pittsburgh’s secondary has played pretty well without Porter in part because of Dean’s arrival. But Dean is questionable for Week 3 because of an ankle injury. Dean didn’t practice fully at all during the week.

The good news is Asante Samuel Jr. has also played well this season. Furthermore, Jalen Ramsey fulled practiced Friday and doesn’t carry an injury designation for Week 3. Porter and Dean could also both still play.

But Porter and Dean sidelined at the same time would be very far from ideal for the Steelers defense.