Steelers Bring Back 250-Pound LB for Third Stint: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers continued to turnover their roster Tuesday morning by bringing back a familiar face — linebacker Jacoby Windmon.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the Steelers signed Windmon to their offseason roster. The linebacker is returning to Pittsburgh for his third stint with the team.

“LB Jacoby Windmon, who spent parts of the 2024-25 seasons with Pittsburgh, re-signed today with the Steelers,” wrote Schefter on X.

Windmon joined the Steelers practice squad in October 2024. However, the Carolina Panthers poached him off the Pittsburgh practice squad, signing him to their active roster, a couple weeks later.

Another year later, Windmon joined the Steelers practice squad again in October 2025. He spent roughly three weeks with the team before getting cut.

After that release, the linebacker returned to the Panthers again. Carolina signed Windmon to a futures deal in January but then released him during early May.

In nine NFL games, Windmon has posted 22 combined tackles, including one tackle for loss. He has also registered two quarterback hits, two pass defenses and 1.5 sacks.

All nine of those contests came with the Panthers.

Steelers Re-Sign LB Jacoby Windmon: Report

Assuming he remains on the team through July, Windmon will get his second opportunity at Steelers training camp in his career. He spent training camp with the club two years ago as an undrafted free agent.

The Steelers waived Windmon on August 27, 2024. So, technically, this is actually his third return to the team too. The linebacker, though, didn’t sign with another team before the Steelers brought him back on the practice squad in October 2024, so that counts as one stint.

Windmon will have his hands full trying to make the Steelers roster. Pittsburgh has a crowded linebacker room with Patrick Queen, Payton Wilson, Malik Harrison, Cole Holcomb and Carson Bruener all returning from last year’s roster.

Pundits expect Queen and Wilson to start while Harrison could play more on running downs instead of Wilson. Holcomb is a key reserve player who was a starter before a serious knee injury in 2023.

Bruener carved out a significant role with the club on special teams as a rookie last season.

The Steelers also have linebacker Jamin Davis on their offseason roster.

Steelers Finalize Latest Roster Moves With Windmon Return

The Steelers added Windmon after parting with undrafted rookie linebacker Daylan Carnell on Monday.

The team announced releasing Carnell along with punter Aidan Laros. In a corresponding move, the Steelers also signed wide receiver Levi Wentz to begin this week.

Windmon is the other corresponding move that gives the Steelers a full roster again.

Carnell spent the offseason program with the team. He faced the same difficult Windmon will in training camp — trying to find opportunities in a crowded Pittsburgh linebacker room.

Laros spent roughly a week with the team. The Steelers have veteran punter Cameron Johnston remaining on their roster.

Along with Windmon, Wentz is the other new addition to Pittsburgh’s roster. Wentz is an undrafted free agent who spent a few weeks with the Seattle Seahawks this spring.