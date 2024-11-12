Steelers Sign Former All-Pro Returner: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers are experiencing an incredible season on special teams during 2024. But that doesn’t mean the unit can’t get even better. On November 12, the Steelers bolstered their special teams unit with an ex-All-Pro returner — Jamal Agnew.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on X (formerly Twitter) that the Steelers signed the former Jacksonville Jaguars returner to their practice squad.

“Source: The Steelers are signing former All-Pro WR and returner Jamal Agnew to their practice squad, a potentially intriguing option now that he’s healthy,” wrote Rapoport on X.

Agnew made first-team All-Pro as a rookie with the Detroit Lions in 2017. He also earned a Pro Bowl nomination with the Jaguars during the 2022 campaign.

With Jacksonville that season, Agnew averaged 26 yards per kick return. As a rookie, he led the NFL with 15.4 yards per punt return.

Steelers Add Jamal Agnew to Practice Squad

The Steelers already have a former All-Pro returner in Cordarrelle Patterson on their roster. The team also has third-year receiver Calvin Austin III currently returning punts. Austin returned a punt for a touchdown against the New York Giants in Week 8.

But Agnew will provide the Steelers extra returning depth. Perhaps he’ll even get a chance to return kicks if Patterson continues to make little impact on kick returns.

Patterson has only played in five games because of injury this season. But on kick returns, he’s averaging a career-low 20.3 yards per return.

Agnew was much better on punt returns than kick returns as a rookie. But then he developed into a lethal kick returner as well.

Over the past six seasons, Agnew has averaged at least 23.9 yards per kick return. Last season with the Jaguars, he posted 26.1 yards per kickoff in 11 games.

Agnew was unsigned the entire NFL offseason. Rapoport implied with his report that he dealt with an injury but didn’t state anything more specific.

Steelers Yet to Make Corresponding Move

Over the offseason, a lot was made about how Steelers special teams coordinator Danny Smith would take advantage of the new kickoff rules. That conversation reached a point where speculation ran wild about whether the Steelers would use Justin Fields as a returner.

But Fields hasn’t returned any kicks, and the team is struggling in that area. The Steelers are ranked last in the NFL with 22 yards per kickoff return.

Perhaps Agnew can provide a jolt to that part of Pittsburgh’s special teams.

To officially sign Agnew to the practice squad, though, the Steelers will have to make a corresponding move.

“The Steelers currently have a full practice squad, so we’ll see what the corresponding move is made on the practice squad to free up a spot,” wrote Steelers Depot’s Josh Carney.

The Steelers have defensive backs, defensive tackles and linebackers occupying nine of their practice squad spots. Perhaps the team will depart with one of those defenders to make room for Agnew.

Pittsburgh also has three wide receivers — Brandon Johnson, Lance McCutcheon and Quez Watkins — on its practice squad. It would make sense for the Steelers to release one of them since Agnew is also a receiver.