Super Bowl Record-Holding WR Pitched As Steelers Trade Target

The NFL trade deadline is November 10, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are in need of making a big move on offense.

They currently are 20th in the league total yards per game (323.7) and 22nd in points per game (21.9).

Aaron Rodgers however, ranks 11th in league quarterbacks in passing yards (1,699). Only one wide receiver, DK Metcalf ranks among the top 50 in league in receiving yards at 27th, and running back Jaylen Warren sits at 48th.

In a recent article posted by Yahoo Sports, Ryan Pawloski names six players the Steelers should trade for heading into the deadline.

One of the players he names is a Super Bowl record-holding wide receiver.

Pittsburgh Steelers Pitched to Trade for Vikings WR Jauan Jennings

Ryan Pawloski of Fansided wrote an article explaining that the Pittsburgh Steelers should trade for Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jauan Jennings.

“It wouldn’t be flashy, but acquiring Jauan Jennings might be a last-ditch effort for the team to add an experienced receiver to their roster,” Pawlowski wrote.

“Right now, Aaron Rodgers doesn’t have enough talent in the wide receiver room to work with. If Omar Khan adds to his roster before the deadline, bringing in a wide receiver makes sense. Landing on Jennings might not be the best upgrade the Steelers can make on the trade market, but he could be someone to help their team.”

The Vikings are currently the last remaining undefeated team in the league, and have Justin Jefferson leading the WR room with 302 recieving yards and Jordan Addison behind with 183 yards. Not including tight end T.J. Hockenson who has tallied 237 yards.

Which leaves Jauan Jennings at WR3 not seeing very many targets, giving the Steelers a perfect opportunity to trade for him at the deadline.

Jennings, who broke out on the scene in 2024, battle through several injuries last season with the San Francisco 49ers. Hindering his playing time and potential to be considered a WR1.

During Super Bowl LVII, Jennings became the second player in history to both catch and throw a touchdown in the Super Bowl, the other being Nick Foles.

While this season he only has 43 yards on four receptions, Jennings would add a layer of depth the Steelers and Aaron Rodgers needs to get their offense rolling in the second half of the season.