Former Rival QB ‘In Play’ as Option for Steelers: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to wait for a decision from four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers. But while waiting, new external options are surfacing for the Steelers. One of those potential options is former Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported Flacco is “in play” for the Steelers, along with the Browns and Minnesota Vikings. Florio also reported Flacco visited the New York Giants.

“Flacco is now 40, but he can still throw it. And since he was never a mobile quarterback, the aging of the legs (which always go before the arm) has been a non-issue,” wrote Florio.

“He has shown that he loves football. He fully intends to take a job this season, somewhere. And he likely won’t be expensive; he made $4.5 million last year.”

On the possibility the Steelers could pursue Flacco, Florio concluded: “if the Steelers are looking to go cheaper than Rodgers at the position, Flacco could be their best move.”

Flacco has spent most of his career being a thorn in the side of the Steelers. The 40-year-old signal-caller spent 11 years with the Ravens, winning the Super Bowl in 2012. Flacco finished the 2023 campaign with the Browns, though, he didn’t face the Steelers that season.

But Flacco did appear in relief for the Indianapolis Colts versus Pittsburgh last September. The veteran quarterback led the Colts to an upset victory.

Steelers Pursuing Other External Options?

There are rumblings the Steelers are considering other external quarterback options as the team waits for an answer from Rodgers. But officially, the Steelers continue to view Rodgers as their preference.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac reported on March 11 that the Steelers have made an offer to Rodgers. Dulac suggested veteran Russell Wilson was the team’s backup plan.

“Apparently, the delay in the Aaron Rodgers discussion with the Steelers is not about money,” Dulac wrote on X. “The offer has been made.

“It’s about Rodgers taking his good ol’ time about making a decision.”

Rodgers is continuing to take his time. The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reported on March 15 Rodgers prefers to sign with the Vikings.

Wilson is still available as well, but it’s not clear where his relationship stands with the Steelers since the organization has obviously chosen to prioritize multiple other quarterbacks instead of him this offseason.

If Rodgers doesn’t sign with the Steelers, and the team still doesn’t show serious interest in Wilson, the Steelers will have to pursue other options.

The team added Mason Rudolph on a two-year contract during the first week of NFL free agency. But Rudolph is expected to be a backup in 2025.

Why the Steelers Could Pursue Joe Flacco

After Rodgers and Wilson, there aren’t a lot of other external quarterbacks that are “for sure” starters this fall. Flacco is arguably the best of what’s left, especially for a Steelers franchise which clearly wants to compete in 2025.

Flacco won the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year for his tenure with the Browns in 2023. The veteran led Cleveland to a 4-1 record with 13 touchdowns and 7.9 yards per pass to end the season.

Last year, Flacco started six games for the Colts, going 2-4. In eight appearances, he posted a 65.3% completion percentage, 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Flacco hasn’t been as careful with the ball as the quarterbacks the Steelers have employed recently. Flacco has 18 interceptions in his last 18 games. He also had two interceptions in the 2024 AFC Wild Card round.

But his arm strength could be a nice match with deep threats D.K. Metcalf and George Pickens.

The Steelers also wouldn’t have to sign Flacco with the guarantee he starts. Flacco and Rudolph could compete for the job during training camp.

Without a guarantee to start, Flacco would also be far less expensive than Rodgers.

In 17 NFL seasons, Flacco owns a 105-86 record. He won Super Bowl MVP in Baltimore’s most recent championship at the end of the 2012 campaign.