Steelers May Have Clear $23 Million Plan for Joey Porter Jr.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have reached a crossroads with Joey Porter Jr., but general manager Omar Khan may have more leverage than the cornerback would like.

Porter is entering the final season of his rookie contract without an extension. With the top of the cornerback market now sitting above $30 million per season, the price of keeping Porter long term isn’t getting any cheaper.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell believes the franchise tag could give Khan another path.

Barnwell included Porter among the NFL players with the most at stake in 2026 and suggested Pittsburgh could control his rights for two more seasons without immediately meeting a potential $30 million-plus asking price.

Steelers Could Have $23 Million Joey Porter Jr. Option

Porter has developed into one of Pittsburgh’s best young defenders since the Steelers selected him with the first pick of the second round in 2023.

Barnwell noted Porter has allowed a 71.2 passer rating over his first three NFL seasons while surrendering only one touchdown. That production gives him a strong case for a major payday.

Seattle’s Devon Witherspoon reset the market this summer with a deal worth $33 million per year. Denzel Ward, Trent McDuffie, Sauce Gardner and Derek Stingley Jr. have also reached the $30 million neighborhood.

Porter could be aiming for the same territory.

“Porter is likely looking for north of $30 million per season,” Barnwell wrote.

But Barnwell pointed to the franchise tag as Pittsburgh’s leverage. He projected a $23.2 million tag for Porter in 2027 and $27.7 million if the Steelers tagged him again in 2028.

Over The Cap currently projects the 2027 cornerback franchise tender at $23.119 million. A second consecutive tag would require Pittsburgh to pay 120% of the previous year’s salary, which would land near Barnwell’s $27.7 million estimate.

That would allow Khan to keep Porter from reaching unrestricted free agency while avoiding an immediate long-term commitment at more than $30 million annually.

Pittsburgh has already rewarded other members of its 2023 draft class. The Steelers signed linebacker Nick Herbig to a new five-year contract in June before giving defensive tackle Keeanu Benton a five-year deal in August.

Porter, however, is still waiting.

Joey Porter Jr. Contract Standoff Could Get Messier

The stalemate has already become one of Pittsburgh’s biggest stories entering the season.

Porter began training camp on the physically unable to perform list because of a back injury. The Steelers activated him Aug. 30, and he returned to practice two days later.

Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy said the sides had reached an “impasse” in contract talks.

Porter then left open the possibility that he might not play regular-season games without a new deal.

“I don’t know. I got to talk to the guys upstairs and my agents about that,” Porter said.

That could make a future franchise tag considerably less appealing if Porter remains unhappy.

Barnwell suggested Pittsburgh could eventually decide it would rather let Porter find a bigger contract elsewhere than spend multiple years tagging a player who doesn’t want to play without long-term security.

The Steelers at least have more depth at cornerback than in previous seasons. Jalen Ramsey, Jamel Dean and Asante Samuel Jr. give Pittsburgh other established options in the secondary.

Porter, though, is younger and homegrown.

That leaves Khan with a decision that doesn’t necessarily have to be made right now. If the Steelers aren’t willing to enter the $30 million-plus cornerback market, the franchise tag could give them exactly what they need most: time and leverage.