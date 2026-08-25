Steelers Get Strong Joey Porter Jr. Trade Message With Cowboys

The Pittsburgh Steelers have already made one deal with the Dallas Cowboys in the last two years. CBS Sports believes the two sides could have reason to get on the phone again.

This time, the player heading to Dallas would be Joey Porter Jr.

Porter and the Steelers remain at an “impasse” over a contract extension as the fourth-year cornerback enters the final season of his rookie deal, according to ESPN’s Brooke Pryor. That uncertainty has fueled speculation about what Pittsburgh could do if the two sides can’t find common ground before the regular season begins.

CBS Sports’ Bryan DeArdo included Dallas among six possible landing spots for Porter if Pittsburgh’s stance ever changes.

Cowboys Floated as Joey Porter Jr. Trade Destination

DeArdo argued Monday that Dallas makes sense for several reasons, beginning with what Porter could add to a secondary that already includes 2026 first-round pick Caleb Downs.

“Dallas makes sense on several fronts, starting with the fact that Porter would complement what the Cowboys already have in the secondary,” DeArdo wrote.

The Cowboys traded up one spot in April to select Downs at No. 11 overall. DeArdo suggested Porter could even serve as a mentor for the rookie while immediately giving Dallas another proven piece in the secondary.

DeArdo also pointed to Dallas’ available salary-cap space and the aggressive approach Jerry Jones has taken since trading Micah Parsons to Green Bay last year.

There is also recent history between Jones and Steelers general manager Omar Khan.

Pittsburgh traded George Pickens and a 2027 sixth-round pick to Dallas in May 2025 for a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 fifth-rounder. Pickens went on to become a major part of the Cowboys’ offense during his first season in Dallas.

DeArdo believes that working relationship could make another significant deal easier to envision.

“Speaking of Jones, the Cowboys’ 83-year-old owner is desperate to end Dallas’ championship drought, which is now at 31 years,” DeArdo wrote.

Steelers Still Show Little Interest in Trading Joey Porter Jr.

Dallas may make sense on paper, but there remains a major obstacle to any Porter trade: Pittsburgh doesn’t appear interested in moving him.

Steelers insider Mark Kaboly reported Aug. 21 that Pittsburgh had not received a single inquiry about Porter and hadn’t made any trade calls of its own.

“The Steelers have zero interest in trading Porter unless there is a crazy offer (2 first rounders or something like that),” Kaboly wrote.

That reporting came after NFL insider Jordan Schultz said multiple teams around the league had wondered whether Porter might be available.

The situation changed slightly Monday when head coach Mike McCarthy publicly acknowledged that the Steelers and Porter were at an “impasse” in extension talks. Porter has also remained on the PUP list after aggravating a back injury at the start of training camp.

The 26-year-old is coming off his best season. He started all 14 games he played in 2025 and finished with 52 tackles, a team-high and career-best 14 passes defensed, one interception and his first career sack.

Pittsburgh also has a clear incentive to keep him. Jalen Ramsey returned from the PUP list Monday, but McCarthy has yet to get his expected starting secondary together on the field during camp.

There is still time for the contract situation to change before Pittsburgh opens the season Sept. 13 against the Atlanta Falcons.

If it reaches the point where a trade becomes realistic, DeArdo sees Dallas as one of the more logical calls for Khan to make.

For now, though, the Cowboys remain exactly what CBS Sports presented them as: a potential destination, not an active trade partner.