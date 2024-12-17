Steelers Bring Back Lineman for 2nd Time This Season, Release Veteran Edge Rusher

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed offensive lineman John Leglue to their practice squad on December 17.

The Pittsburgh Steelers brought back a very familiar face on December 17. The team announced that they have signed offensive lineman John Leglue to their practice squad.

The Steelers previously released Leglue on November 12. He was with the team for about the first two and a half months of the regular season. Leglue spent most of that time on the Pittsburgh practice squad.

He also had stints with the Steelers during parts of the 2020, 2021 and 2022 seasons. Leglue appeared in six games for Pittsburgh during 2021, making five starts.

To make room for the veteran offensive lineman, the Steelers released edge rusher Ade Ogundeji. He has been on and off the Steelers practice squad throughout the 2024 season.

With Leglue, the Steelers are adding versatile offensive lineman depth that is familiar with their organization.

During 2021, Leglue started five games for the Steelers at left guard. He also started the team’s playoff game in January 2022 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

According to the Pro Football Focus player grades, Leglue performed best in pass blocking.

Most recently, Leglue was a practice squad elevation in Week 3 for Pittsburgh.

He began his NFL career as an undrafted free agent for the Denver Broncos in 2019. He spent time with the New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers during his rookie campaign as well.

Leglue made his NFL regular season debut with the Steelers against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 13 of 2021. Ironically, the Steelers will face the Ravens in Leglue’s first game back with Pittsburgh on December 21.

Over the past two seasons, Leglue also had brief experiences with the Atlanta Falcons and Tennessee Titans.