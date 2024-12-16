Mike Tomlin Provides Telling Update on T.J. Watt Ankle Injury

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin provided a positive injury update on edge rusher T.J. Watt on December 16.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will play three games in the span of 11 days. So, this stretch is hardly the best time to deal with any significant injuries. But that’s the reality for the Steelers after All-Pro edge rusher T.J. Watt left Week 15 late because of an ankle injury.

If there’s any good news, though, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin gave an overall positive update on Watt’s health status when he spoke to reporters on December 16.

“I just saw him walking around rather comfortably,” Tomlin told the media. “He’s questionable with his ankle. We’ll see where the roads lead us.”

The Steelers head coach added that Watt, along with all of Pittsburgh’s banged up players, will likely be limited in practice early in the week. But Tomlin gave all of them a chance to play versus the Baltimore Ravens in Week 16.

Pittsburgh can clinch the AFC North with a victory against the Ravens in Baltimore on December 21.

Mike Tomlin ‘Optimistic’ T.J. Watt Will Play vs. Ravens

Steelers Nation collectively held their breath when Watt went down because of a lower-body issue late versus the Philadelphia Eagles. Watt was engaged with an Eagles blocker when the injury occurred, but nothing made contact with his ankle.

Immediately after the game, Tomlin “described” Watt’s injury as “low ankle.” The edge rusher was obviously in pain when the injury occurred. But Watt told reporters after the contest X-rays were negative and that he “rolled” his ankle.

Because of Pittsburgh’s condensed schedule, Watt will only have five days of rest before the Steelers’ next game. It’s possible that even if Watt can play, the Steelers will lean more heavily on their edge rushing depth against MVP candidate Lamar Jackson.

But Pittsburgh has some of the best edge rushing depth in the NFL. Along with Watt, the Steelers have Alex Highsmith, Nick Herbig and Preston Smith to rush the passer on the outside.

The Steelers added Smith to the group at the trade deadline.

“The addition of Preston has been significant for us,” Tomlin told reporters on December 16. “He’s a veteran. He knows what to do. He’s highly skilled. He’s done a nice job of fitting in.

“We’ve gotten quality production from our edge people regardless of who’s in the game, and I expect that to continue.

“But I’m also optimistic about the availability of T.J. based on what I’ve seen today.”

Tomlin Doesn’t Rule Out Any Injured Steelers Players

In addition to Watt, Tomlin addressed five other injured Steelers in front of reporters on December 16. Three of them — wide receiver George Pickens, safety DeShon Elliott and defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi — didn’t play in Week 15. Two others left the Eagles matchup as Watt did — cornerback Donte Jackson and quarterback Justin Fields.

All of them, though, could play in Week 16.

“None of these six guys can be characterized as out,” said Tomlin.

Getting back Elliott and Jackson would be key for Pittsburgh’s secondary, which allowed 270 passing yards against the Eagles. Both receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith surpassed the 100-yard mark.

Ogunjobi would also be an important addition for the Steelers defensive front, which will have the responsibility of stopping both Jackson and running back Derrick Henry in Week 16.

Offensively, it will be a huge boost if Pickens can return. Without him in Week 15, the Steelers posted season-lows of 107 passing yards and 56 rushing yards.