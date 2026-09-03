Steelers Visit With Former Cowboys Safety: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed undrafted rookie safety Bishop Fitzgerald to fill their final practice squad spot. But the team also met with another safety Wednesday.

According to the NFL transaction wire, the Steelers hosted former Dallas Cowboys safety Juanyeh Thomas for a visit.

Thomas played 36 games for the Cowboys from 2023-25. The former undrafted safety started four of those contests, including three last season.

In 2025, he had 26 combined tackles. Thomas played 266 defensive snaps and 107 on special teams.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Monday the Steelers were planning to sign Thomas to their practice squad. Ultimately, the Steelers could have met with Thomas on Wednesday about a spot on the active roster or practice squad. But after Fitzgerald’s signing, both are full.

Steelers Host Safety Juanyeh Thomas for Visit

Getty The Pittsburgh Steelers hosted former Dallas Cowboys safety Juanyeh Thomas for a visit Wednesday.

Pittsburgh’s safety depth has been a concern since the beginning of training camp. So, it’s not surprising the Steelers are doing their homework on additional players at the position.

Thomas has experience and versatility. He only played in seven games last season but started a career high amount of games. In 2023 and 2024, he appeared in at least 13 games during both seasons.

As a rookie, Thomas had 22 combined tackles and four pass defenses in 2023.

During 2024, Thomas returned seven kickoffs. He averaged 26.7 yards per return and took one back for a touchdown.

Thomas spent his entire college career at Georgia Tech. He returned kickoffs and punts at the school in addition to playing on defense. Thomas returned two kickoffs for a touchdown and an interception for a score as a freshman.

The safety finished his college career with 215 combined tackles, including eight for loss, 12 pass defenses and four interceptions.

Steelers Safety Depth Entering 2026 Season

Getty Veteran safety DeShon Elliott will start the 2026 NFL season on injured reserve.

The Steelers will continue to deal with some safety depth concerns going into the regular season in part because the team will be cautious with DeShon Elliott to begin the season. While general manager Omar Khan deemed Elliott completely healthy, the Steelers placed the safety on injured reserve after the final roster cuts at the beginning of the week.

Elliott is required to miss at least the first four regular season games.

That leaves Jaquan Brisker, Rayshawn Jenkins and Robert Spears-Jennings as the only safeties on Pittsburgh’s 53-man roster.

The good news is the Steelers have four defensive backs from the practice squad who could potentially play safety if needed. The team has Sebastian Castro, Doneiko Slaughter and Car’lin Vigers listed as defensive backs with Fitzgerald as a safety.

In the era of practice squad elevations, the Steelers will have access to those four defensive backs early in the season before Elliott returns. But it wouldn’t be the worst idea for the team to also have a relationship with Thomas in case it becomes necessary to sign him.

Former All-Pro Jalen Ramsey is also an option at safety. Ramsey has the ability to play multiple different positions for the Steelers, but the team currently has a lot more depth at cornerback than safety.