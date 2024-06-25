Ex-Steelers Pro Bowler Named Cut Candidate, Potential Steelers Target

The search for the No. 2 wide receiver continues for the Pittsburgh Steelers. While the team shouldn’t give up hope on making a major splash, especially with the latest drama surrounding San Francisco 49ers star Brandon Aiyuk, the Steelers should have other targets in mind as well. Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay argued one possible receiver target is former Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Kay named Smith-Schuster a potential cut candidate for the New England Patriots on June 25. As a result, Kay wrote that the Steelers should have the veteran wideout on their radar.

“While it’s unlikely he’ll return to the Pro Bowl form he displayed for the Pittsburgh Steelers in his sophomore season, a healthy Smith-Schuster could still be a major asset for plenty of teams as a high-end No. 3 wideout,” wrote Kay.

Although he posted 933 receiving yards with the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in 2022, most of Smith-Schuster’s best NFL seasons came with the Steelers from 2017-21. In 2018, he made the Pro Bowl with 111 receptions, 1,426 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns.

Smith-Schuster, though, could be a cut candidate this summer because he hasn’t produced with the Patriots. Last season, he had 29 receptions with 260 receiving yards and a touchdown in 11 games.

“That may end up being the seven-year veteran’s only campaign with the club despite having two seasons left on a three-year, $25.5 million contract,” wrote Kay.

“While the Pats would be on the hook for a $9.6 million dead money charge in 2024 and another $2.6 million in 2025, they have a league-most $43.3 million in cap space available and may value the roster spot more than the player during a pivotal rebuilding campaign.”