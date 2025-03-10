Steelers’ Justin Fields Shares 3-Word Message Amid Free Agency Rumors

Just before the start of the NFL’s legal tampering period — which begins on March 10 — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields shared a brief message on his Instagram story on March 9.

It read: “Humble Over Hype.” And included a photo of Fields speaking onstage as part of a panel.

While fans tried their best to interpret this message, and how it might impact Fields’ free agency decision, the post doesn’t actually appear to be related to the upcoming week of chaos whatsoever. “Humble Over Hype” is the name of a “non-profit organization and global brand” that was founded by CEO Chelsea Vaughn.

“At Humble Over Hype, we believe that from the foundation of faith, athletes can build a life where their self-worth isn’t rooted in the sport they play, the amount of money they make, or the number of people who know their name,” the organization’s mission statement reads. “This is more than just a brand—it’s a movement of faith and purpose, inspiring athletes around the globe to live with humility and embrace their full identity in Christ.”

Fields seems to be some sort of brand ambassador or public spokesman for the company, as he is also pictured on their homepage.

On March 8, Humble Over Hype hosted an event in Houston, which Fields and New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor both spoke at. The event’s Instagram preview post stated: “Every knee will bow, every tongue will confess… JESUS is Lord! Get ready for ‘Jesus: The Name Above All Names’—a movement, a message, a moment you don’t want to miss! ✨”

Ahead of the event, Vaughn relayed that Fields and Taylor would share real life experiences and moments of humility that go beyond sports and being a professional athlete.

NFL Insider Reports Where Steelers & Justin Fields ‘Stand’ on the Night Before Free Agency

As for the latest on Fields, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler reported the following on March 9.

“Where Justin Fields and the Steelers stand,” he informed. “Both sides have discussed a reunion and have been open to it, but Fields wants to test the market to truly see how teams view him and make an informed decision. The [New York] Jets’ interest has percolated since before the combine.”

Reading between the lines, whatever Pittsburgh offered Fields prior to free agency clearly wasn’t enough to sway the 26-year-old to sign early. Instead, he’ll see what the Jets, among others, are willing to pay.

If it’s more than the Steelers’ offer — and said suitor is able to sell Fields on a plan where he’ll be guaranteed a starting job — presumably, the former first-round QB is likely to leave. If not, perhaps he’ll re-sign in Pittsburgh after all.

With that in mind, the Steelers were also reported to “have interest” in Sam Darnold once free agency opens up. And veterans Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers are still lingering around as potential fallback options too.

Justin Fields Is Still Steelers’ ‘Best Hope’ at QB, Says Reporter

Long-time Steelers beat reporter Mark Kaboly posted an X column on Fields and the upcoming free agency decisions on March 9.

In it, he argued that Fields is still the “Steelers’ best hope” at quarterback in 2025, while also adding that this simple opinion “feels more hopeless than hopeful for an organization that has repeatedly failed to replace Ben Roethlisberger going on the cheap with Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph, Kenny Pickett, Russell Wilson, and Fields.”

“Fields does have potential and that’s intriguing and his biggest selling point but give me talent over intrigue any day,” Kaboly explained. Unfortunately, he went on to acknowledge that there just aren’t many guaranteed QB talents that are available right now.

And that is the Steelers’ conundrum at the end of the day. They have the money to land a big-name quarterback, but there’s no big-name passer to spend it on.

“You can’t buy what’s not available,” Kaboly concluded the post. The problem is, he’s right.