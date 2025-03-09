Hi, Subscriber

Steelers ‘Have Interest’ in Signing 2024 Pro Bowl QB: Report

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers are interested in quarterback Sam Darnold on the eve of NFL free agency.

The Pittsburgh Steelers went through a crazy week at quarterback to open free agency last year. It could be even crazier during 2025, especially with the latest rumblings around the team and veteran quarterback Sam Darnold.

Sport Illustrated’s Albert Breer wrote on March 9 that the Steelers “have interest” in the 2024 Pro Bowl quarterback.

“While Aaron Rodgers is the biggest name, Sam Darnold will probably get the biggest deal on the quarterback market,” Breer wrote. “The Vikings would like him back, but that ship looks like it’s now sailed.”

However, the Steelers are hardly the only team with interest in Darnold. Breer reported the New York Giants are interested and called the Seattle Seahawks the “favorite to land him” after trading away Geno Smith.

Why the Steelers Could Pursue Sam Darnold

It’s been eight weeks since the Steelers made their first-round playoff exit. Since then, the organization has stressed wanting back either Russell Wilson or Justin Fields.

Multiple reporters have hyped Fields as the quarterback preference for Pittsburgh. But The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, along with other insiders, reported Fields will test the free agent market.

So, the Steelers have no deal in place yet for a quarterback. It appears the team will enter the NFL’s legal tampering period without a signal-caller on the roster.

That’s less than ideal because of the limited quarterback options in free agency and the draft. Therefore, the Steelers could begin aggressively pursuing their favorite external quarterback choice on March 10.

Breer suggested Darnold is that preferred external choice even if he’s the most expensive on the market.

Darnold made the Pro Bowl during his first season with the Vikings last year. He completed a career-best 66.2% of his passes for 4,319 passing yards, averaging 7.9 yards per pass. He also had 35 touchdowns with 12 interceptions.

Darnold led the Vikings to a 14-3 record. But before 2024, the 27-year-old owned a 21-35 record as an NFL starter.

The New York Jets drafted Darnold at No. 3 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. He threw 45 touchdowns versus 39 interceptions in 38 starts for the Jets. Darnold played two seasons with the Carolina Panthers and another as Brock Purdy’s backup in San Francisco before going to Minnesota last year.

Could the Steelers Still Sign Justin Fields?

Fields is set to begin testing free agency on March 10. But that doesn’t mean a deal with the Steelers still can’t happen.

Breer wrote whether Fields returns to Pittsburgh will “likely come down to money and opportunity.”

Breer added that the Jets “are lurking” in the Fields sweepstakes.

The Jets are likely Pittsburgh’s biggest competition for Fields. The Giants and New Orleans Saints are two other potential destinations, but they haven’t been as strongly linked to Fields in the past few days.

Breer called the Giants the “most likely destination” for Rodgers.

Fields started the first six games of the season for the Steelers in 2024. He began the year 3-0 but suffered losses in two of the next three games to opponents who finished with sub-.500 records.

Still, Fields showed signs of improvement in the small sample. He completed 66.3% of his passes while averaging 6.9 yards per pass. Fields threw five touchdowns and only one interception as well. He also rushed for five touchdowns and lost one fumble.

