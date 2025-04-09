Justin Fields Speaks Out on Steelers Midseason Benching

Hi, Subscriber

Quarterback Justin Fields addressed the Pittsburgh Steelers benching him after a 4-2 start during 2024 in his New York Jets introductory presser.

Quarterback Justin Fields was a great teammate after the Pittsburgh Steelers benched him following his 4-2 start to the 2024 season. Despite no longer being on the team, Fields has continued being a standup football player.

During his introductory press conference with the New York Jets on Wednesday, Fields once again addressed his Week 7 benching. Fields implied he struggled with Mike Tomlin’s decision to start Russell Wilson beginning on October 20.

However, Fields again ultimately supported his former coach’s choice.

“It was different for me and a space I wasn’t really comfortable,” Fields told reporters, via The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt. “But Coach Tomlin made a decision he thought was best for the team. I’m never going to go against that.

“I just tried to change my perspective and get better in practice.”

In one season with the Steelers, Fields completed 65.8% of his passes for 1,106 passing yards with five touchdowns and one interception. His completion percentage was a career best along with his interception rate.

Fields also rushed for 289 yards and five touchdowns, leading the Steelers to a 4-2 record as a starter.

In NFL free agency, Fields signed a two-year, $40 million contract to join the Jets.

