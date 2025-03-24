NFL Insider Provides Latest Steelers-Aaron Rodgers Update: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to wait for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio sees all the waiting eventually paying off.

Florio reported on March 23 “it’s a safe bet” that Rodgers “eventually will sign” a contract to join the Steelers.

Florio added his source was in “the general vicinity of those who would be in position to know” what Rodgers plans to do.

“We know, we know. Nobody ever knows what Rodgers plans to do. He speaks to only a small handful of people. And those to whom he speaks refrain from flapping their yaps, for fear of being exiled to the island,” wrote Florio.

“But it’s human nature to talk. Everyone tells one person something they weren’t supposed to tell anyone, with the understanding that the person they tell won’t tell anyone. And so on, and so on. And so on.”

Rodgers visited the Steelers at their team facility on March 21. The Steelers found Rodgers’ visit so important that the team’s brass missed the Michigan Pro Day to host Rodgers.

The quarterback left the meeting without signing a contract. But league insiders don’t see that as an indication that he won’t be joining the Steelers.

“The signs are pointing to Rodgers landing in Pittsburgh for 2025,” Florio wrote. “Could it change? Yes. Again, it’s a ‘safe bet’ it won’t.”

Steelers, Aaron Rodgers Meet to Discuss ‘Possible Fit’

Multiple indications from the March 21 meeting between the Steelers and Rodgers are that money and contract length were not really discussed. Instead, Steelers on SI’s Conor Hutchison reported the two sides “discussed a possible fit and used the meeting as a getting to know one another.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the visited lasted six hours and indicated it was “positive.” Schefter added that the two sides plan to “stay in touch.”

The Steelers are not only likely the best landing spot for Rodgers but perhaps the only possibility at the moment. The Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants made indications over the past week that they are moving in different directions.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on March 19 the Vikings are not going to sign Rodgers this spring. Then on March 21, the Giants signed veteran quarterback Jameis Winston.

The Steelers added veteran Mason Rudolph this offseason. But it’s rather clear the Steelers would prefer Rudolph serve as a backup in 2025.

Rodgers Decision Coming in April?

Florio admitted multiple times to not know when Rodgers will make his 2025 choice public. But the NFL insider hinted that it could be on April 9.

“It remains to be seen when the announcement will be made. If only there were an event coming up next month in Pittsburgh featuring the guy whose show Rodgers appears on every Tuesday during football season,” wrote Florio.

“Oh, wait. There is.”

On April 9, ESPN’s Pat McAfee, who is a Pittsburgh native, is hosting a comedy event called “Big Night Out With Pat McAfee and Friends” at PPG Paints Arena.

Rodgers makes regular guest appearances on ESPN’s The Pat McAfee Show. For that reason, it wouldn’t be surprising if Rodgers announced his 2025 plans on the show.

If Rodgers is set on joining the Steelers, revealing that plan during a public event in Pittsburgh with McAfee makes a lot of sense.