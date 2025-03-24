Hi, Subscriber

NFL Insider Provides Latest Steelers-Aaron Rodgers Update: Report

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Aaron Rodgers
Getty
NFL insider Mike Florio wrote it's a "safe bet" that quarterback Aaron Rodgers will eventually sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to wait for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio sees all the waiting eventually paying off.

Florio reported on March 23 “it’s a safe bet” that Rodgers “eventually will sign” a contract to join the Steelers.

Florio added his source was in “the general vicinity of those who would be in position to know” what Rodgers plans to do.

“We know, we know. Nobody ever knows what Rodgers plans to do. He speaks to only a small handful of people. And those to whom he speaks refrain from flapping their yaps, for fear of being exiled to the island,” wrote Florio.

“But it’s human nature to talk. Everyone tells one person something they weren’t supposed to tell anyone, with the understanding that the person they tell won’t tell anyone. And so on, and so on. And so on.”

Rodgers visited the Steelers at their team facility on March 21. The Steelers found Rodgers’ visit so important that the team’s brass missed the Michigan Pro Day to host Rodgers.

The quarterback left the meeting without signing a contract. But league insiders don’t see that as an indication that he won’t be joining the Steelers.

“The signs are pointing to Rodgers landing in Pittsburgh for 2025,” Florio wrote. “Could it change? Yes. Again, it’s a ‘safe bet’ it won’t.”

Steelers, Aaron Rodgers Meet to Discuss ‘Possible Fit’

Multiple indications from the March 21 meeting between the Steelers and Rodgers are that money and contract length were not really discussed. Instead, Steelers on SI’s Conor Hutchison reported the two sides “discussed a possible fit and used the meeting as a getting to know one another.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the visited lasted six hours and indicated it was “positive.” Schefter added that the two sides plan to “stay in touch.”

The Steelers are not only likely the best landing spot for Rodgers but perhaps the only possibility at the moment. The Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants made indications over the past week that they are moving in different directions.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on March 19 the Vikings are not going to sign Rodgers this spring. Then on March 21, the Giants signed veteran quarterback Jameis Winston.

The Steelers added veteran Mason Rudolph this offseason. But it’s rather clear the Steelers would prefer Rudolph serve as a backup in 2025.

Rodgers Decision Coming in April?

Florio admitted multiple times to not know when Rodgers will make his 2025 choice public. But the NFL insider hinted that it could be on April 9.

“It remains to be seen when the announcement will be made. If only there were an event coming up next month in Pittsburgh featuring the guy whose show Rodgers appears on every Tuesday during football season,” wrote Florio.

“Oh, wait. There is.”

On April 9, ESPN’s Pat McAfee, who is a Pittsburgh native, is hosting a comedy event called “Big Night Out With Pat McAfee and Friends” at PPG Paints Arena.

Rodgers makes regular guest appearances on ESPN’s The Pat McAfee Show. For that reason, it wouldn’t be surprising if Rodgers announced his 2025 plans on the show.

If Rodgers is set on joining the Steelers, revealing that plan during a public event in Pittsburgh with McAfee makes a lot of sense.

Dave Holcomb is a sports reporter covering the NFL and MLB for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions. Originally from Pittsburgh, Holcomb has covered college and professional sports for outlets including FanSided, Rotowire and Yardbarker. More about Dave Holcomb

Read More
,

Pittsburgh Steelers Players

Montravius Adams's headshot M. Adams
Spencer Anderson's headshot S. Anderson
Calvin Austin's headshot C. Austin
Keeanu Benton's headshot K. Benton
Beanie Bishop's headshot B. Bishop
Joshuah Bledsoe's headshot J. Bledsoe
Chris Boswell's headshot C. Boswell
Dylan Cook's headshot D. Cook
Domenique Davis's headshot D. Davis
Brandin Echols's headshot B. Echols
Daniel Ekuale's headshot D. Ekuale
DeShon Elliott's headshot D. Elliott
Troy Fautanu's headshot T. Fautanu
Minkah Fitzpatrick's headshot M. Fitzpatrick
Zach Frazier's headshot Z. Frazier
Pat Freiermuth's headshot P. Freiermuth
Kenneth Gainwell's headshot K. Gainwell
Zyon Gilbert's headshot Z. Gilbert
Devin Harper's headshot D. Harper
Malik Harrison's headshot M. Harrison
Nick Herbig's headshot N. Herbig
Cameron Heyward's headshot C. Heyward
Connor Heyward's headshot C. Heyward
Alex Highsmith's headshot A. Highsmith
Cole Holcomb's headshot C. Holcomb
Evan Hull's headshot E. Hull
D'Shawn Jamison's headshot D. Jamison
Brandon Johnson's headshot B. Johnson
Cameron Johnston's headshot C. Johnston
Steven Jones's headshot S. Jones
Broderick Jones's headshot B. Jones
Miles Killebrew's headshot M. Killebrew
Christian Kuntz's headshot C. Kuntz
DeMarvin Leal's headshot D. Leal
Logan Lee's headshot L. Lee
Eku Leota's headshot E. Leota
Isaiahh Loudermilk's headshot I. Loudermilk
Dean Lowry's headshot D. Lowry
Ryan McCollum's headshot R. McCollum
Mason McCormick's headshot M. McCormick
Cameron McCutcheon's headshot C. McCutcheon
Lance McCutcheon's headshot L. McCutcheon
Kyler McMichael's headshot K. McMichael
DK Metcalf's headshot D. Metcalf
Scott Miller's headshot S. Miller
Jeremiah Moon's headshot J. Moon
Doug Nester's headshot D. Nester
Esezi Otomewo's headshot E. Otomewo
Donald Parham's headshot D. Parham
Cordarrelle Patterson's headshot C. Patterson
George Pickens's headshot G. Pickens
James Pierre's headshot J. Pierre
Joey Porter's headshot J. Porter
Patrick Queen's headshot P. Queen
Mark Robinson's headshot M. Robinson
Mason Rudolph's headshot M. Rudolph
Thomas Rush's headshot T. Rush
Isaac Seumalo's headshot I. Seumalo
Aaron Shampklin's headshot A. Shampklin
Ben Skowronek's headshot B. Skowronek
Jacob Slade's headshot J. Slade
Darius Slay's headshot D. Slay
Skylar Thompson's headshot S. Thompson
Juan Thornhill's headshot J. Thornhill
Cory Trice's headshot C. Trice
Corliss Waitman's headshot C. Waitman
Jonathan Ward's headshot J. Ward
Jaylen Warren's headshot J. Warren
Darnell Washington's headshot D. Washington
T.J. Watt's headshot T. Watt
Ryan Watts's headshot R. Watts
Julius Welschof's headshot J. Welschof
Payton Wilson's headshot P. Wilson
Roman Wilson's headshot R. Wilson

Comments

NFL Insider Provides Latest Steelers-Aaron Rodgers Update: Report

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x