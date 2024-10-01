Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Gives Justin Fields Vote of Confidence After Colts Loss

As always, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin kicked off Week 5 with an extensive Tuesday press conference on October 1.

Of course, this Tuesday was more unique than usual, being that it was the first following a Justin Fields loss. Despite the road defeat versus the Indianapolis Colts though, Tomlin appeared very pleased with his quarterback while speaking with reporters.

“On the offensive side of the ball, we were down multiple scores in the fourth quarter, but I didn’t feel any blink,” the Steelers HC said. “In particular, I didn’t feel any blink in Justin [Fields].”

“We’ve talked about his steady demeanor in recent weeks, in terms of the things that I’ve grown to know and understand about him,” Tomlin went on. “I think it’s really on display in moments like that. As I’ve mentioned in here several times in the last several weeks, you really get an opportunity to develop a relationship in the midst of adversity and competition.”

After adding that he’s not necessarily trying to “microwave” his relationship with Fields, Tomlin acknowledged that “being in circumstances [like this] is an opportunity for [Fields] to get to know me, me to get to know him, and to fight and fight together.”

Although Fields did make his fair share of mistakes in this outing — whether it was an untimely fumble, a mistaken read or taking a large loss of yardage on a sack — he himself accounted for over 365 yards and 3 touchdowns on offense.

After starting slow once again, Fields and the offense scored touchdowns on three of their last four drives but came up just short of field goal range on their final possession. That second half resolve appeared to impress Tomlin more than anything.

Steelers QB Russell Wilson Is Still Limited, But Practice Participation Could ‘Pick up’ in Week 5

As for Russell Wilson — who has been patiently awaiting his opportunity after suffering a calf injury this summer — Tomlin provided an encouraging update ahead of the matchup with the Dallas Cowboys.

“Just met with our training staff and Russ and plotted out a course for his work today,” Tomlin said on October 1. “He’ll have another strong workday today. We’ll see how he feels in the morning, and we’ll let that be our guide in terms of his participation [in Week 5].”

“It seems like he’s in a place where his participation is going to pick up some in terms of a practice setting, a live pocket if you will,” the veteran coach continued. “We won’t draw too many conclusions, but we’ll just start that process, and we’ll comb through that day by day. Evaluate his ability to move and function and protect himself — [and] obviously evaluate his level of productivity.”

Tomlin once again reiterated that the Steelers are going to let practice be their “guide” as they approach their Week 5 outing, but did note that “conversations” on the starting quarterback role could occur if Wilson shows that he’s healthy.

Until then, Pittsburgh will prepare for Fields to start against the Cowboys.

Mike Tomlin Says Justin Fields ‘Solidified’ & ‘Verified’ Traits That He Had Speculated on Prior to Week 4

During the Q&A portion of the October 1 press conference, Tomlin also confirmed that Fields is beginning to prove that he can be the long-term answer at quarterback.

“There are some components of his football and competitive personality that are really likeable… but I just think when you’re in those moments and you get an opportunity to show who you are in those moments, they’re less speculation,” the Steelers HC responded to a reporter.

He also added that Fields “solidified” and “verified” a few traits that Tomlin believed he had, but had not truly seen in action until now.

Tomlin did admit that his starting quarterback’s mobility and ability to escape pressure could weigh into future QB decisions, considering the injuries on the offensive line, but concluded that this factor will be case-by-case depending on their opponent.