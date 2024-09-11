Steelers’ Justin Fields Makes Enticing Promise Ahead of Week 2

With starting quarterback Russell Wilson still working his way back from a calf injury following a Week 1 setback, the Pittsburgh Steelers are once again moving forward with Justin Fields as their QB1 as they prepare for Week 2 against the Denver Broncos. And that would provide Fields with an opportunity to make good on a recent promise.

“That’s not gonna happen again,” Fields told the media during his postgame press conference on September 8, regarding the offense starting slow against the Atlanta Falcons.

“At the end of the day, nobody was stressed,” he continued. “Nobody was like — ‘Oh, what’s going on? What’s going on?’ So, we know what kind of game we play. We know what we can do on the field. Like I said, we still got some stuff to work on. We still gotta be better in the red zone. Be better with self-inflicting wounds such as penalties and stuff like that. But we weren’t stressing the slow start whatsoever.”

Fields said this after first acknowledging that the Steelers “definitely got off to a slow start” on offense. He also took full responsibility for the fumbled exchange and the “missed” throw to wide receiver Van Jefferson on their first and second play of the game.

Having said that, Fields added that “after the first drive I feel like we settled in a little bit and especially as the game went along, definitely settled in.” He concluded that he doesn’t “have a reason” that the Steelers offense started slow but does know that it “won’t happen again.”

Justin Fields Says He Only Cares About Steelers Winning Games, Not Starting QB Job

For a fanbase deprived of offensive competence, a promise like this is an enticing one. Many see Fields as the higher upside quarterback over Wilson at this stage of their respective careers, so it would go a long way if the former first-round talent can deliver on this guarantee against Denver.

“To be honest, I’m not even worried about that,” Fields replied on September 10 after being asked if he views this as another opportunity to seize the full-time starting job in Pittsburgh. “I just came in wanting a win and I’m glad that we’re leaving here with a win.

“So, in terms of who’s starting [and] who’s not, all I want to do is win at the end of the day.”

Like Wilson, Fields has remained humble throughout this entire Steelers QB drama. But no matter what these two say in front of cameras, every moment under center is an audition as Pittsburgh chases another Super Bowl.

Steelers Insider Reiterates That Russell Wilson Will Reclaim Starting QB Job Once Healthy

As of September 10, Wilson isn’t 100%. But most covering the team still believe that he will retake the starting job the moment he works his way back to full health — including long-time Steelers insider Mark Kaboly (Pat McAfee Show).

On the evening of September 10, Kaboly posted a column headlined: “Russell Wilson is QB1 even if Mike Tomlin isn’t going to ‘soothe you with hypothetical scenarios.’”

“It’s not difficult … it really isn’t but plenty are trying to paint it as a troublesome situation facing the Pittsburgh Steelers concerning their intriguing quarterback room,” the veteran beat reporter began.

“Russell Wilson is the starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers, should be the starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers, and will remain the starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Period. End of debate,” he reiterated once again. “The only caveat is if and when Wilson gets healthy not if Wilson will lose or has lost his QB1 status.”

Kaboly even added that “many might not want to hear that but it’s the truth.”

And really, his argument came down to the following paragraphs — with much more opinion from Kaboly both before and after.

“Saying that I still believe that Tomlin is all in on Wilson. There has been no indication that he’s soured on him,” he wrote. “To me, it’s difficult to convince yourself that Wilson isn’t the starter moving forward considering everything that’s in play from him being.

“Wilson was hand-picked to run this offense and the organization courted him to do so; there was never a legitimate quarterback competition; stars Cam Heyward, T.J. Watt, and Minkah Fitzpatrick spent hours trying to convince Wilson to sign with the Steelers; and, again, there hasn’t been one thing that Wilson did since he became a Steeler that suggests anything has changed.”

Kaboly also pointed out that Fields has failed to blow the coaching staff away with his on-field performance. Perhaps that changes on September 15.