Steelers Fans Are Clear About Who They Want Starting in Week 7: Poll

For the first time all season, it feels like Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin can no longer avoid an official decision at quarterback.

Russell Wilson was deemed healthy enough to back up Justin Fields in Week 6, and with another week of practice under his belt, the former should be ready to go in Week 7. On the flip side, Fields has helped lead the Steelers to a 4-2 record, and that includes a nice bounce back effort against the Las Vegas Raiders where he achieved a total QBR rating of 74.7 out of 100.

In fact, based on total QBR — not passer rating or yardage — Week 6 was Fields’ top-rated performance of the season. Ironically, the same outing yielded his worst passer rating of the year.

Mixed signals like this have been common when it comes to Fields’ ability as a starting quarterback throughout his NFL career, but the majority of the Pittsburgh community doesn’t seem to care. Steelers Depot polled the fanbase on the Fields versus Wilson debate after the victory over the Raiders on October 13, and the results were clear.

As of Monday, October 14, at approximately 4 p.m. (EST), 78.1% of voters said that they prefer Fields continue on as the starter against the New York Jets. Not Wilson, who received 21.9% of the vote.

And this poll has already reached over 3,500 fans, so this isn’t exactly a small sample size.

If Tomlin does make a change at quarterback, the majority of fans might not like it according to these poll results. That makes for a very interesting week around Steelers nation.

NFL Community Once Again Backs Justin Fields as Steelers’ QB1

Along with Steelers fans, several NFL analysts backed Fields over Wilson on October 14. ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky was among them while speaking on “Get Up.”

“110 yards of hidden yardage, Justin Fields covered up for because of that offensive line,” Orlovsky argued. “You put Russell [Wilson] back there, this team’s going to struggle to score let alone struggle to win.”

Orlovsky proceeded to show clips where Fields turned likely losses into gains versus the Raiders. These clips all added up to 110 yards that were created by Fields’ mobility and his ability to escape pressure.

Similarly, colleague Damien Woody agreed that it would “be a big mistake” to start Wilson behind the current makeshift offensive line. Woody, a former NFL offensive lineman, called the Steelers OL unit “atrocious” and “pathetic” on ESPN’s “Get Up” (via Steelers Depot).

Fox Sports One analyst Mark Schlereth also urged Wilson to “shop himself for a trade” on Monday morning. After reports that the Steelers do not want to trade him.

“I think this is Justin Fields’ job,” Schlereth said (via Steelers Depot). “I think he’s one of those guys, and you know it from Chicago. The guys love playing with him. And he’s not making mistakes. He’s running the football. Yeah, the passing game’s got to develop. But I think this is his job.”

Finally, CBS Sports’ Bryant McFadden stated that Fields has done enough to win the job (via Steelers Depot). Adding: “When things are working really good, why change it up?”