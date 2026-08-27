Steelers Predicted to Cut Former 3rd-Round Pick

With final roster cuts looming this weekend, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kaleb Johnson has one more opportunity to make his case for a 53-man spot in the preseason finale against the Buffalo Bills.

Even a big game tonight might not be enough. Mike DeFabo of The Athletic expects Johnson to fall short of a roster spot.

Pittsburgh selected Johnson with a third-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. He failed to deliver on his prospect pedigree as a rookie. Johnson has managed just 42 yards on 12 carries during the preseason. It might take a massive game against Buffalo to earn the third running back spot behind Rico Dowdle and Jaylen Warren.

Pittsburgh Steelers Roster Update: Kaleb Johnson Expected to be Among Final Cuts

Pittsburgh brought in Dowdle on a two-year, $12.25 million contract this offseason. The former starter for the Dallas Cowboys and Carolina Panthers adds a bruising presence to the backfield. Warren was overextended as an every-down workhorse last season. He’ll return to a familiar role as the primary receiving threat out of the backfield.

With Dowdle and Warren having a stranglehold on the top two spots, the battle in the position group is for the third running back gig. Johnson has the role on the current depth chart, but he hasn’t done much to earn the spot. The University of Iowa product stumbled to three yards on two carries in the preseason opener against the Green Bay Packers. Johnson went for 39 yards on 10 carries last week against the New York Jets. He didn’t manage a run longer than five yards.

As DeFabo notes, the ability to play on special teams could factor into who makes the team at running back. Travis Homer has ample experience in the return game. Rookie Eli Heidenreich is also a candidate to chip in as a kick returner. Johnson does not have that ability, as evidenced by his brutal gaffe on special teams last season.

Play

Has Lew Nichols Earned a Roster Spot?

If one traditional rusher could hold off Homer and Heidenreich, it’s Nichols. The former Central Michigan star has been one of the Steelers’ most productive players during the preseason. He’s the only running back to rip off a carry for double-digit yards across the two exhibition games.

Nichols spent most of the 2025 campaign on Pittsburgh’s practice squad. He made his NFL debut in a Week 9 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Nichols made a tackle on special teams as his lone contribution in the game. He’s yet to receive a carry as a pro. Pittsburgh could elect to stash Nichols on the practice squad, but he’s made a solid case to be on the 53-man roster.