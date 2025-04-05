Steelers Prediction Lands 4,700-Yard Passer as Long-Term QB Candidate

Hi, Subscriber

Is Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord an NFL draft fit for the Pittsburgh Steelers?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to take a flier on a quarterback prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft, and NFL Network draft analyst Chad Reuter believes that developmental QB selection will be Syracuse signal-caller Kyle McCord.

During a five-round draft prediction on April 4, Reuter sent McCord to the Steelers in round three at No. 83. Currently, this would be Pittsburgh’s second pick of the 2025 draft, being that they traded their second rounder for wide receiver DK Metcalf.

McCord spent his first three years of collegiate ball at Ohio State. He started full-time as a junior, throwing for 3,170 yards and 24 touchdowns in 12 games. That season, his passer rating was an impressive 161.6 with just 6 interceptions.

In 2024, McCord transferred to Syracuse after Ohio State handed the offense over to Will Howard. Although things worked out pretty well for Howard and the Buckeyes — winning the National Championship — the change of scenery was good for McCord too.

During his senior campaign, McCord threw for a whopping 4,779 yards and 34 touchdowns in 13 games. His passer rating regressed slightly to a 148.8, due to 12 interceptions, but his yards per game increased from 264.2 YPG at Ohio State to 367.6 YPG at Syracuse.

The most impressive part? He did it all with a lesser supporting cast around him.

Does Pocket Passer Kyle McCord Truly Fit What the Steelers Are Looking for at Quarterback?

Knowing everything we know about the Steelers coaching staff and what they’re looking for in a quarterback, there are aspects of McCord’s game that fit and others that don’t.

For starters, McCord does have some traits that align with Mason Rudolph and presumptive starter Aaron Rodgers — assuming he signs.

The 33rd Team’s lead draft expert Kyle Crabbs described McCord as a pocket passer with a “limited” ceiling “due to modest athleticism and arm strength.”

Having said that, Crabbs highlighted McCord’s “keen eye for finding favorable matchups, toughness within the pocket, quick release and well-regarded leadership skills.”

NFL Network draft expert Lance Zierlein also noted that he “seeks to attack coverages vertically” with a gunslinger mentality and “enough arm to make window throws.”

You’re telling me a quarterback with those traits couldn’t learn a thing or two from four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers? An elite passer known for his quick release, tight window throws and masterful intelligence at the line of scrimmage.

So, from the perspective of having a similar QB room, McCord might fit.

However, we also know that head coach Mike Tomlin and OC Arthur Smith love their dual threat quarterbacks. McCord is not that.

In college, he ran for negative 142 yards over his four-year career. In other words, McCord is not taking off and running the football. He’s an old school pocket passer in a new school NFL.

That might seem like a major strike against McCord’s Steelers chances — and maybe it is — but Pittsburgh did meet with pocket passer Quinn Ewers before the NFL draft. And Ewers’ rushing ability, or lack thereof, is on the same level as McCord’s.

Steelers Predicted to Pick Running Back Omarion Hampton in Round 1 of 2025 NFL Draft

Circling back to Reuter’s five-round mock, North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton was his first-round prediction.

“The Steelers added Kenneth Gainwell at running back this offseason, but Hampton is a tone-setter,” Reuter wrote.

Continuing: “No matter who the Steelers’ starting quarterback is come Week 1, the team will want to run the ball effectively. Hampton’s powerful style and ability to make things happen in the open field will be a great addition.”

Hampton has become a popular scheme fit for Pittsburgh. With Jaylen Warren atop the depth chart, many expect the Steelers to draft RB1 competition at running back.

Hampton would certainly qualify. In fact, he’d likely take over as the presumptive starter in short order.

In college, Hampton rushed for over 1,000 yards in two out of his three seasons. With 1,504 in 2023 and 1,660 in 2024. That included a consistent 15 rushing TDs in each campaign.

Hampton finished strong as a senior with 2,033 scrimmage yards and 138.3 rushing yards per game. A pairing of the UNC ball carrier and Kyle McCord wouldn’t be a bad start to the Steelers’ draft class.

