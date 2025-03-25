Steelers Show Interest in Intriguing QB Prospect Ahead of NFL Draft: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers met with Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers on March 24, according to Athlon Sports reporter John Hendrix, and they weren’t alone.

“Can confirm Texas QB Quinn Ewers is having dinner with the [New Orleans] Saints on Monday night,” Hendrix informed on Sunday, March 24. “He’s also meeting with the [New York] Jets, [Las Vegas] Raiders and Steelers today [on March 24] and will also meet with the [Miami] Dolphins after [his] Pro Day.”

Ewers is an intriguing mid-round quarterback prospect in part because he used to be a top recruit. There was a time where the former Texas Longhorn was projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in this 2025 draft class, but Ewers struggled with injury and consistency during his final collegiate season.

In 2023, Ewers threw for 22 touchdowns and just 6 interceptions (plus 5 rushing TDs), at a completion percentage of 69.0% and a passer rating of 158.6. Last year, those numbers mostly regressed to 31 touchdowns and 12 interceptions (plus 2 rushing TDs), with a 65.8 completion percentage and a passer rating of 149.0.

Ewers missed two games in each of the past two seasons but also played two more games in 2024.

Potential Steelers QB Target Quinn Ewers’ Game Doesn’t Follow the Trends of the Modern Day NFL

Ewers has fallen in draft projections due to injury concerns and potential flaws in his game — as mentioned above — but he’s also dropped a bit because he’s a pocket passer with a lack of mobility entering a league that’s moved away from that type of QB in recent years.

In other words, Ewers’ game doesn’t seem to match the way the league is trending, and he’ll have to prove he’s special in order to buck those theories.

While breaking down draft options at quarterback on January 23, The Athletic’s Steelers correspondent Mike DeFabo had this to say about Ewers (via his colleague and draft analyst Nick Baumgardner).

“In some ways, Ewers is like the high school player who committed to your favorite college team as a freshman — and by the time he signs, everyone’s forgotten about him because he’s been around so long,” Baumgardner told DeFabo. “The Texas QB was one of the first big-money NIL quarterbacks in college football and has been on NFL radars since his days as a five-star Ohio State signee.”

“Strictly from an arm standpoint, Ewers — when right — can spin it with anybody in this class,” the analysis continued. “And for all the criticisms he’s gotten during his two-plus years as Texas’ starter, it’s important to note how well he’s handled all the pressure that comes along with that. He’s a tough kid who’s grown into a leader.”

“However, for a guy who lacks ideal size and is not much of a run threat, Ewers hasn’t been consistent enough from a downfield accuracy standpoint — notably against any type of pressure — to merit first-round grades,” Baumgardner admitted. “He feels like a guy who’s stuck between a possible high-end backup (like Aidan O’Connell) or, perhaps, a less-than version of Bo Nix.”

At the time, DeFabo also noted that Ewers is “in contention” to be the QB4 of this class.

Steelers Are Doing Their Due Diligence at Quarterback

As one of the few NFL teams without a clear QB1 on the roster, the Steelers are certainly doing their due diligence at the position ahead of the draft.

They already took Alabama’s Jalen Milroe out to dinner and Ewers probably won’t be the last collegiate signal-caller that they meet with. And that’s with Mason Rudolph on the roster and the pursuit of Aaron Rodgers still being reported as their top priority.

It’s been a long offseason for Pittsburgh and their fanbase at quarterback, but it’s all coming to a head over the next couple of months. Expect the Steelers to add another one or two quarterbacks between now and mandatory minicamp, either in free agency or the draft.