Insider Hypes Up Steelers Defender During OTAs

The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking to improve upon a difficult season for their defense last year. In former head coach Mike Tomlin‘s final season coaching the Steelers, his team finished the year ranked 26th in total defense (356.9 YPG). While new head coach Mike McCarthy has an offensive background, defense should be a top priority for him in his first season coaching in the Steel City.

That is also why it is significant that veteran edge-rusher Alex Highsmith is having a great performance during Steelers OTAs so far. Insider Mark Kaboly has certainly taken notice of Highsmith’s speed.

Alex Highsmith Could Be X-Factor for Pittsburgh Steelers in 2026

Here is what Kaboly had to say about what he saw from the seven-year veteran at Steelers practice on Tuesday:

“Based off what I saw today, Alex Highsmith might be the quickest off the ball than anybody else on the team.”

This is certainly an interesting take. Not only because Highsmith is entering his age-29 season, but also because he could be a trade candidate with young Nick Herbig getting a major extension on Tuesday. This has to be a strong season for Highsmith if he wants to remain in Pittsburgh for the long term.

The good news for him is that he is coming off the second-best season of his career in 2025. Not only were his 9.5 sacks the second-best mark for him, but his three pass deflections tied a career-high, as did his 15 tackles for loss. If he can play like this once again, the Steelers will once again have someone else that they can completely count on on the defensive line besides T.J. Watt and Cam Heyward.

Experience Looks to Lead the Way For the Steelers

What the Steelers have to hang their hats on is experience, especially on defense. Not only do Watt, Heyward, and Highsmith have well over three decades of combined NFL experience along the defensive line, but Pro Bowl linebacker Patrick Queen, All-Pro defensive back Jalen Ramsey, and Super Bowl-winning cornerback Jamel Dean have played well over a combined two decades in the NFL.

New defensive coordinator Patrick Graham will look to utilize this experience. Plus, while this defense struggled as it pertained to total yardage a season ago, it had the fourth-most takeaways (27) and the fifth-most sacks (48). There is still plenty of hope on this side of the football.

With Mike McCarthy and Aaron Rodgers leading the way on offense for a 14th season together, all this team needs is a little help on defense to be true contenders in the AFC. Together for 13 years with the Green Bay Packers (2006-2018), McCarthy, Rodgers, and the Packers seemed to be title contenders almost annually. But they only won one Super Bowl because of struggling defenses and special teams units in big moments. Is there a chance that this year could be different with a new organization in Rodgers’ final career year?