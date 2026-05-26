Steelers’ Mason Rudolph Named ‘Perfect Fit’ For NFC Foe Amid QB Uncertainty

Veteran Mason Rudolph faces an uncertain future with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Arizona Cardinals are in a similar scenario because of ongoing contract negotiations with fellow veteran signal-caller Jacoby Brissett.

Could that make Rudolph and the Cardinals a perfect match? Steelers Now’s Chris Ward argued over the weekend that it does.

“The Steelers have expressed they would like to keep all four quarterbacks, including Mason Rudolph, but the chances of that happening seem slim,” wrote Ward.

“Rudolph could end up being the odd man out. If that’s the case, the Arizona Cardinals could be a perfect landing spot for the veteran QB …

“Along with Brissett, the Cardinals’ quarterbacks room features veteran backup Gardner Minshew II and rookie Carson Beck. If Rudolph wants a chance to start, going to the desert via a trade seems to be his best option.”

Barring an injury to another starting quarterback, the Cardinals are really Rudolph’s only starting option left. Since Aaron Rodgers signed in Pittsburgh, Arizona is the last team without a clear-cut starter behind center.

In addition to Rudolph and Rodgers, the Steelers have second-year quarterback Will Howard and rookie signal-caller Drew Allar on their offseason roster.

Mason Rudolph Going to be ‘Odd-Man Out’ in Steelers QB Room?

Rodgers officially returned to Pittsburgh on May 16 to be the team’s starter for one more season. Although Chris Simms argued it otherwise, Allar, in addition to Rodgers, should be considered a lock to make the roster this August.

That’s placed Rudolph and Howard in a quarterback competition this offseason.

Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy has stated positive things about each quarterback. It’s possible the team could try to keep all four signal-callers. But most pundits see the team needing to choose between Rudolph or Howard as the team’s backup.

Howard performed well during Pittsburgh’s first week of offseason workouts. That’s led to some pundits linking Rudolph to other opportunities.

Rudolph could be a quality backup or bridge starter for another NFL team in 2026. He turns 31 years old in July and is 9-9-1 in his career as a starter.

However, Rudolph is 1-5 over the past two years and only 1-4 when starting for other coaches besides Mike Tomlin. Since 2024, Rudolph has 11 touchdowns versus 11 interceptions in 13 appearances.

Jacoby Brissett, Cardinals Remain Far Apart in Negotiations: Report

Ward connected Rudolph to the Cardinals after ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss reported Brissett and Arizona “are still not close to reaching an agreement on a reworked deal.”

Weinfuss made that report on May 22.

“A source told ESPN that the two sides are “significantly” far apart,” wrote Weinfuss.

“Brissett has not attended any of the Cardinals voluntary OTAs or the voluntary offseason program as he waits for a new contract for 2026, the second year of a two-year deal he signed in March 2025…

“The gap in the negotiations puts into question whether Brissett will report to the Cardinals for next week’s OTAs. Arizona will hold a mandatory minicamp for veterans and rookies June 8-10.”

The Cardinals could push Brissett aside in favor of one season of Rudolph. In Arizona, Rudolph would compete with Gardner Minshew II and help mentor rookie Carson Beck.

Brissett’s contract for 2026 is for a $4.88 base salary. That’s remarkable low for a starting NFL quarterback. Rudolph has a $3 million base salary in Pittsburgh as the team’s backup.

Both quarterbacks will be free agents next March.