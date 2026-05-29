Steelers Quarterback Emerges as Trade Candidate After Aaron Rodgers News

The Pittsburgh Steelers have spent most of the offseason wondering what their quarterback depth chart would look like in 2026, but now they know with 100% certainty that Aaron Rodgers will be leading the way for one more year. While the Steelers are going to need to find their quarterback of the future at some point next offseason, for now, Rodgers is their guy.

Behind Rodgers on the depth chart is Mason Rudolph, followed by second-year passer Will Howard and rookie Drew Allar. As of right now, it seems like Rudolph is the clear-cut backup for Rodgers, but as it turns out, he could quickly be emerging as a trade candidate ahead of the start of the new season.

Insider Believes Mason Rudolph Could Get Traded

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Rodgers will obviously be starting for the Steelers if he can take the field, but if he can’t, the team has felt comfortable turning to Rudolph as his backup. While his play throughout his time in the NFL has been unspectacular, Rudolph has proven that he can hold his own when he gets thrown into the action.

In 2025, Rudolph wasn’t needed much, as he completed 38 of his 52 pass attempts for 310 yards and two touchdowns. Having spent all but one year of his career with Pittsburgh, though, Rudolph is very comfortable with the organization, and his familiarity with the organization makes him a reliable option should Rodgers not be available.

However, Mike Tomlin is no longer the Steelers’ head coach, as Mike McCarthy has been brought in to replace him. As a result, McCarthy could have a different view on the quarterback depth chart than Tomlin did, and according to NFL insider Jason La Canfora, he’s very high on Howard, which could lead to the front office deciding to unload Rudolph before the start of the season.

“Many are simply projecting him to back-up Aaron Rodgers in Pittsburgh,” La Canfora wrote. “And he’s done just that for that team for quite some time. But we continue to hear that new coach Mike McCarthy is very high on 2025 draft pick Will Howard (‘He’s got a chance to be a quality starter,’ as one member of the organization put it). And they certainly aren’t cutting QB prospect Drew Allar, who they just drafted. And they aren’t keeping four quarterbacks.”

Should the Steelers Trade Mason Rudolph?

Whether or not the Steelers should trade Rudolph depends on how the team views Howard and Allar. Both guys have a lot of growing to do, and it’s unknown if they would be able to keep the team afloat in Rodgers’ absence. Rudolph is certainly a safer option, but he does not have the sort of ceiling that either Howard or Allar possesses.

That is why, even though Rodgers is back, training camp is going to be very intriguing for the Steelers when it comes to the quarterback position. If Howard puts together a strong body of work, he could very well steal the backup job from Rudolph. And if the right offer comes across the table, Pittsburgh would have a tough time turning down a deal for the veteran backup.