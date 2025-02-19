Hi, Subscriber

2 NFL Insiders Cast Doubt on Matthew Stafford to Steelers Rumors

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.
Getty
Do the Pittsburgh Steelers have a legitimate shot at landing Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the top buyers in the 2025 quarterback market and ever since Matthew Stafford trade rumors began to surface in late January, the Steelers have been connected to the former Super Bowl champion QB as a potential suitor.

Having said that, there have been some rumblings that a Stafford trade could be a pipe dream, and on February 19, two different updates from NFL insiders cast even more doubt on the idea of Pittsburgh landing the Los Angeles Rams signal-caller.

“I think they are discussing everything, in fact, I know they are,” The Athletic’s Dianna Russini told the Rich Eisen Show on Wednesday while discussing the Steelers’ quarterback search.

“They are trying to sort of search under every rock of — ‘how are we going to move forward here knowing that we need a quarterback, and we need a good one,’” Russini continued, voicing: “I have a hard time believing that the Pittsburgh Steelers would be a team in on, let’s say like a Sam Darnold or if this Stafford situation didn’t work out [with the Rams].”

Russini’s major hold-up when it comes to the Steelers making a play for Stafford seems to be his salary, and what he might cost.

Which brings us to the second insider update of February 19, courtesy of FOX Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

“Several teams, per league sources, have called L.A. about Stafford and the belief is a first-round pick would probably be the asking price should the Rams choose to make a deal,” Schultz relayed within his new weekly column.

Adding: “Again, the Rams want him back (he also carries a $49.3 million cap hit if released) and there’s been nothing to this point that would suggest Stafford doesn’t want to play for them.”

NFL Combine Could Reveal Matthew Stafford’s Potential Availability for Possible Suitors Like Steelers

If the Rams actually want a first-round pick for Stafford — a 37-year-old quarterback that wants a new big-money contract — as Schultz reported, there’s almost zero shot the Steelers are making that sort of trade.

However, the initial asking price isn’t always the final one, and if Stafford’s relationship with the Rams somehow gets worse in the coming weeks, it’s possible their trade demands lessen.

Either way, the next event where some Stafford chatter could shake free is the NFL Combine, beginning on February 24.

“The Rams and Stafford’s agent are planning to meet in Indianapolis [at the Combine] to see if they can find common ground,” Schultz noted on February 19.

Perhaps, their conversation can finally provide some clarity for the rest of the league.

Steelers ‘Split’ on Running It Back With Russell Wilson or Justin Fields: Report

At the end of the day, all this Stafford and Darnold talk may end up being a waste of breath, being that those close to the Steelers still believe it will either be Russell Wilson or Justin Fields quarterbacking the team in 2025.

“No decision is more significant than deciding which quarterback — Wilson or Fields — they want to retain in 2025,” Pittsburgh Post-Gazette insider Gerry Dulac wrote on February 17. “It is a split decision internally, kind of like it was in 2021 when the Steelers were deciding if they wanted to bring back Ben Roethlisberger for his 18th and final season, which they eventually did.”

Similarly, a fan asked veteran beat reporter Mark Kaboly who the Steelers might sign at QB if it’s not Wilson or Fields, and his answer pretty much confirmed that he believes it will be one of the two.

“If it isn’t going to be Wilson or Fields, I would make a play [for], are you ready for this, Mason Rudolph (it won’t happen),” he responded. “I am not interested in Kirk Cousins, Jameis Winston, Zach Wilson, Daniel Jones, or Sam Darnold. I guess what I am saying is that they better sign Wilson or Fields.”

Kaboly did joke that Aaron Rodgers could also be an option, but that appeared to be more of a jest, being that the questioner added: “Please don’t say Aaron Rodgers.”

Michael Obermuller covers the NFL and NHL for Heavy.com, where he began writing in 2021. His areas of focus include the Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins, as well as the New York Rangers and New York Islanders. An NYC area native and Quinnipiac graduate, his previous bylines include FanDuel's The Duel, King Fantasy Sports and Pro Football Mania. More about Michael Obermuller

Read More
,

Pittsburgh Steelers Players

Montravius Adams's headshot M. Adams
Kyle Allen's headshot K. Allen
Spencer Anderson's headshot S. Anderson
Calvin Anderson's headshot C. Anderson
Calvin Austin's headshot C. Austin
Keeanu Benton's headshot K. Benton
Beanie Bishop's headshot B. Bishop
Joshuah Bledsoe's headshot J. Bledsoe
Chris Boswell's headshot C. Boswell
Dylan Cook's headshot D. Cook
James Daniels's headshot J. Daniels
Domenique Davis's headshot D. Davis
DeShon Elliott's headshot D. Elliott
Troy Fautanu's headshot T. Fautanu
Justin Fields's headshot J. Fields
Minkah Fitzpatrick's headshot M. Fitzpatrick
Zach Frazier's headshot Z. Frazier
Pat Freiermuth's headshot P. Freiermuth
Zyon Gilbert's headshot Z. Gilbert
Devin Harper's headshot D. Harper
Najee Harris's headshot N. Harris
CJ Henderson's headshot C. Henderson
Nate Herbig's headshot N. Herbig
Nick Herbig's headshot N. Herbig
Cameron Heyward's headshot C. Heyward
Connor Heyward's headshot C. Heyward
Alex Highsmith's headshot A. Highsmith
Cole Holcomb's headshot C. Holcomb
Evan Hull's headshot E. Hull
Donte Jackson's headshot D. Jackson
D'Shawn Jamison's headshot D. Jamison
Van Jefferson's headshot V. Jefferson
Brandon Johnson's headshot B. Johnson
Cameron Johnston's headshot C. Johnston
Steven Jones's headshot S. Jones
Broderick Jones's headshot B. Jones
Damontae Kazee's headshot D. Kazee
Miles Killebrew's headshot M. Killebrew
Christian Kuntz's headshot C. Kuntz
DeMarvin Leal's headshot D. Leal
Logan Lee's headshot L. Lee
Eku Leota's headshot E. Leota
Isaiahh Loudermilk's headshot I. Loudermilk
Dean Lowry's headshot D. Lowry
Tyler Matakevich's headshot T. Matakevich
Ryan McCollum's headshot R. McCollum
Mason McCormick's headshot M. McCormick
Cameron McCutcheon's headshot C. McCutcheon
Lance McCutcheon's headshot L. McCutcheon
Kyler McMichael's headshot K. McMichael
Jeremiah Moon's headshot J. Moon
Dan Moore's headshot D. Moore
Doug Nester's headshot D. Nester
Larry Ogunjobi's headshot L. Ogunjobi
Cordarrelle Patterson's headshot C. Patterson
George Pickens's headshot G. Pickens
James Pierre's headshot J. Pierre
Joey Porter's headshot J. Porter
MyCole Pruitt's headshot M. Pruitt
Patrick Queen's headshot P. Queen
Elandon Roberts's headshot E. Roberts
Mark Robinson's headshot M. Robinson
Thomas Rush's headshot T. Rush
Max Scharping's headshot M. Scharping
Isaac Seumalo's headshot I. Seumalo
Aaron Shampklin's headshot A. Shampklin
Ben Skowronek's headshot B. Skowronek
Jacob Slade's headshot J. Slade
Cameron Sutton's headshot C. Sutton
Skylar Thompson's headshot S. Thompson
Cory Trice's headshot C. Trice
Corliss Waitman's headshot C. Waitman
Jonathan Ward's headshot J. Ward
Jaylen Warren's headshot J. Warren
Darnell Washington's headshot D. Washington
T.J. Watt's headshot T. Watt
Ryan Watts's headshot R. Watts
Julius Welschof's headshot J. Welschof
Mike Williams's headshot M. Williams
Payton Wilson's headshot P. Wilson
Roman Wilson's headshot R. Wilson
Russell Wilson's headshot R. Wilson

Comments

2 NFL Insiders Cast Doubt on Matthew Stafford to Steelers Rumors

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x