Steelers Make 2nd WR Move After Ruling out Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Patriots

The Pittsburgh Steelers won’t have starting wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. in Week 2 versus the New England Patriots. Practice squad wideout Max Hurleman won’t be available to provide extra depth either.

The Steelers announced Saturday afternoon it has placed Hurleman on the team’s practice squad/injured list. Pittsburgh revealed the move while also announcing that the team has elevated running back Travis Homer and defensive back Doneiko Slaughter from the practice squad to the active roster.

While Hurleman was unavailable, the Steelers had two other practice squad receivers they could have elevated for the Patriots matchup — Brandon Johnson and Brandon Smith. But both remain on the team’s practice squad.

Homer will be making his Steelers and season debut. Meanwhile, Slaughter will be playing for the second consecutive week.

Hurleman is still trying to earn his first opportunity during the regular season. He’s been with the Steelers since signing with the team has an undrafted free agent in 2025. Hurleman spent most of last season on the Pittsburgh practice squad and re-signed with the team on a futures deal in January.

The wideout again didn’t make the Pittsburgh’s 53-man unit at the August roster deadline but returned on the practice squad.

Steelers Don’t Add Another WR Despite Michael Pittman Jr. Injury

Getty The Pittsburgh Steelers placed practice squad wide receiver Max Hurleman on the injured list Saturday while elevating two other players for Week 2.

There were two big takeaways from a wide receiver perspective with the Steelers roster moves a day before Week 2.

First, they lost one of their receivers on the practice squad to injury. But more pertinent to Sunday’s showdown with the Patriots, the Steelers didn’t add any receiver depth to the active roster.

With Pittman ruled out early Saturday, it seemed to be a strong possibility that the Steelers would elevate a wideout from the practice squad for Week 2. Instead, the team promoted a running back and defensive back.