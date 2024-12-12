Mike Tomlin Shares 8 Words on J.J. Watt Potentially Signing With Steelers

Would J.J. Watt (right) ever come out of retirement to join brother T.J. Watt (left) on the Pittsburgh Steelers?

Pittsburgh Steelers fans have often salivated at the idea of J.J. Watt coming out of retirement to join his younger brother T.J. Watt for a playoff run, and why not?

If the Watt brothers ever took the field for the same defense, that unit would be deploying a combined four AP Defensive Player of the Year Awards, as well as nine first-team All-Pro honors and over 227 career sacks (including playoffs). Not to mention a long list of other stats and accolades.

So, have the Steelers ever tried to convince the oldest of the three Watt brothers to attempt a comeback and sign with the organization during one of his many team visits in Pittsburgh? Head coach Mike Tomlin was asked that question while speaking with the Pat McAfee Show on December 12, and his answer — while hilarious — pretty much closed the door on the J.J. Watt discussion once and for all.

“We don’t have enough cash for two Watts,” Tomlin joked, drawing a laugh from McAfee and his crew.

Realistically, if J.J. Watt ever did decide to return for one final run at a Super Bowl title, money probably wouldn’t be the deciding factor and linking up with his brother would be at or near the top of the list of potential destinations no matter what the Steelers could afford to pay him. Over the Cap estimates a career earnings amount of approximately $129.706 million, and that doesn’t include the “cash” that the retired superstar has made off the field in endorsements, commercials and business ventures.

It’s more likely that — as J.J. Watt has hinted in the past — he’s enjoying his retirement and no longer has enough of a desire to step back out onto the football field. Tomlin’s response is more humorous though.

J.J. Watt Says Steelers Are Proving They Can Win in ‘Different Ways’ With Russell Wilson at Quarterback

Speaking of J.J. Watt and the Pat McAfee Show, the former game-wrecking defensive lineman joined the show on December 11, and he explained why he feels this Steelers team could potentially make a Super Bowl run in 2024-25.

“I mean, they clearly looked good [in Week 14] and they’ve proved they can do it in a few different ways,” Watt told McAfee. “Obviously, [star wide receiver] George Pickens being out for this game — and also it looks like, possibly a little longer — they proved that they can find a way to win without him.”

Watt went on to call Pickens a “stud” and a “phenomenal” receiver before reiterating that Pittsburgh is finding ways to win even without some of their best players.

“We know their defense is good, we’re clearly seeing [Russell Wilson] play at a level that is capable of making it very deep into the playoffs and potentially Super Bowl,” he continued. “So, we’ll see.”

Watt did note that the grueling upcoming schedule will be very difficult to maneuver, but he seemed to like the Steelers’ chances long-term, as do most fans. Is this the year Pittsburgh gets back to the big game?

Steelers Embark on 3-Game, 11-Day Stretch in Week 15

As Watt alluded, the Steelers are about to embark on a three-game stretch that will occur over an 11-day span. It begins in Philadelp