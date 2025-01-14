Mike Tomlin Shuts Down Steelers Rumor About Justin Fields

Are the Pittsburgh Steelers setting the stage to transition the offense over from Russell Wilson to Justin Fields in 2025?

Just a couple of days after NFL insider Albert Breer relayed the belief that the Steelers “would love to keep working with Fields, but it might not be as a starter,” head coach Mike Tomlin seemingly refuted the latter half of that rumor — and he did so with conviction.

“Certainly,” Tomlin responded with confidence on January 14, when asked if Fields has shown enough to enter the 2025 season as the “pole position” starter in Pittsburgh.

When asked to elaborate on that, the Steelers HC said: “I think he took [those steps]. I thought that the way that he managed his professional circumstance was really impressive, I thought he brought an urgency to his day-to-day work regardless of his role, I thought he got continually better within our system of ball throughout the process, [and] I thought the way he conducted himself makes [re-signing him as the starter] a legitimate thought or idea at this juncture.”

Later, Tomlin also made it clear that quarterback mobility is “very” important to him — although he made sure to add that this is not a “new discussion.” Tomlin went on to call quarterback mobility an “X-factor” on the offensive side, and as we know, Fields is one of the more mobile QBs in the league.

It’s still too early to tell what the Steelers are planning at quarterback in 2025, but Tomlin’s glowing review of Fields reopens the door for the soon-to-be 26-year-old to take over as Pittsburgh’s next unquestioned QB1. Considering the way Wilson’s offense sputtered down the stretch, that in itself could be seen as a positive development for the Black and Gold.

Mike Tomlin Discusses Russell Wilson’s Relationship With Steelers Offensive Coordinator Arthur Smith

Tomlin wasn’t asked about Wilson’s future as much on January 14, but one reporter did ponder a question about the veteran signal-caller’s relationship with offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

“I thought it was pretty good and fluid,” Tomlin replied. “I know they do an awesome job of spending time together and communicating formally and informally.”

“We’re not paid by the hour in this business,” the coach went on. “And I think their willingness to work and work together is kind of a reflection of that sentiment.”

Tomlin also acknowledged that age could factor into the quarterback discussion that the Steelers decision-makers eventually have this offseason, but he noted that the organization has not had those conversations yet.

“Obviously, we don’t have a quarterback under contract. And so, we’ve got some major discussions [to have] there,” Tomlin stated earlier, when asked about the position in a more general sense. “It was a really good experience with the three quarterbacks that were on our roster this year — [both] individually and collectively. We certainly are open to considering those guys but there’s a lot of work ahead of us [at the position].”

Mike Tomlin Admits Steelers’ Offense Must Score More Points in 2025

During the final five games, the Steelers’ offense managed a measly 14.2 points per game.

When asked about this sudden drop-off on January 14, Tomlin admitted that this level of production is not good enough. Although he didn’t single anyone out for the late-season ineptitude.

“[The offense] certainly needs to score more points,” Tomlin said candidly. Adding: “And whatever way that happens is whatever way that happens. It doesn’t necessarily mean [it’s constructed the wrong way], but we’ve certainly got to score more points.”

“You’re not going to score 14 points a week in January and be very successful,” the Steelers HC concluded.

It seems Tomlin is once again open to change on the offensive side. The question is — will the Steelers finally make the right adjustments in 2025?