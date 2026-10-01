Mike Tomlin’s Minecraft City: Did it Impact the Steelers?

Former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin seems to be enjoying his hiatus from coaching. The current NBC analyst took to YouTube on Wednesday to show off his impressive Minecraft city.

Tomlin noted how he has been working on the game for 12 years, raising some hilarious questions among Steelers fans.

Analyst Notes Mike Tomlin Minecraft Timeline

Warren Sharp shared a funny, yet potentially concerning, post on X related to Tomlin before and after his obsession with Minecraft.

Before? He led the Steelers to two Super Bowls, winning one and having a winning record in postseason play.

After he began to play the game? The Steelers went 3-9 in the postseason and never made it back to the Super Bowl.

It’s clear from Tomlin’s reveal that he is truly obsessed with Minecraft. But did it negatively impact the team?

The answer is likely an overwhelming no. If anything, he was taking a mental break from football and still doing something to exercise his brain. He never had a losing season in 19 years with the organization, even if the playoff success began to fade away in the latter half of his tenure.

But that won’t stop those looking for any excuse to blame the former head coach. Even former Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell chimed in with a post on X, writing: “We were tryna win super bowls and coach T was on minecraft building cities.”

Mike Tomlin’s Future Outlook

Tomlin posting YouTube video breakdowns of his Minecraft city seems to indicate he is enjoying his break from coaching. He has a comfortable job on NBC and gets paid handsomely for far less work than what is required of an NFL head coach.

Yet he remains a top candidate for any 2027 opening simply based on his reputation alone.

One team in particular that stands out is the Washington Commanders. Tomlin is a Virginia native and went to college in the state as well.

Tomlin joining the Commanders would require the team to move on from Dan Quinn, who led the franchise to the NFC Championship game in 2024. Quinn is also without Jaylen Daniels for an unknown period of time, meaning it would be hard to blame him for a potential losing season.

The Commanders did just take down the Seattle Seahawks last week thanks to a vintage performance from Marcus Mariota. So it’s far too early to assume the Commanders will even have an opening at head coach in 2027.

For now, Tomlin can enjoy some relaxing time away from coaching. Anyone who watches his video will see just how much he loves Minecraft.