Mike Tomlin Hits Steelers With Blunt Reality Check After Ravens Loss

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said it best after the Week 16 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

“We didn’t do what we needed to do to secure victory today, and so I congratulate the Ravens on their performance and the victory,” Tomlin began his postgame press conference, explaining: “Really specifically, we didn’t control the run game. We never did. And when you don’t, man, you got to do some splash plays or win the turnover battle in a significant way and we didn’t do that either.”

“You got to control the run, the line of scrimmage,” Tomlin reiterated later. “The turnover game is always significant in matchups like this. But we failed in both areas and when you do that, you should expect to lose.”

Say what you want about Coach Tomlin, but he rarely minces words. The message is as direct and clear as possible after the punishing performance from Ravens running back Derrick Henry.

It reads something like: That can’t happen, and we’ve got to fix it — immediately.