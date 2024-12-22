Hi, Subscriber

Mike Tomlin Hits Steelers With Blunt Reality Check After Ravens Loss

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin.
Getty
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin offered a blunt assessment of why his team lost to the Baltimore Ravens.

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said it best after the Week 16 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

“We didn’t do what we needed to do to secure victory today, and so I congratulate the Ravens on their performance and the victory,” Tomlin began his postgame press conference, explaining: “Really specifically, we didn’t control the run game. We never did. And when you don’t, man, you got to do some splash plays or win the turnover battle in a significant way and we didn’t do that either.”

“You got to control the run, the line of scrimmage,” Tomlin reiterated later. “The turnover game is always significant in matchups like this. But we failed in both areas and when you do that, you should expect to lose.”

Say what you want about Coach Tomlin, but he rarely minces words. The message is as direct and clear as possible after the punishing performance from Ravens running back Derrick Henry.

It reads something like: That can’t happen, and we’ve got to fix it — immediately.

Michael Obermuller covers the NFL and NHL for Heavy.com, where he began writing in 2021. His areas of focus include the Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins, as well as the New York Rangers and New York Islanders. An NYC area native and Quinnipiac graduate, his previous bylines include FanDuel's The Duel, King Fantasy Sports and Pro Football Mania. More about Michael Obermuller

Read More
,

Comments

Mike Tomlin Hits Steelers With Blunt Reality Check After Ravens Loss

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x