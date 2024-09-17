Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Gets Testy While Facing Russell Wilson Questions

The quarterback questions Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has received to begin the 2024 regular season appear to be getting to him a little bit.

When asked whether Justin Fields’ 2-0 start has changed the team’s depth chart, Tomlin again declined to discuss hypotheticals on September 17. His answers regarding Russell Wilson and Fields were largely the same as they were prior to Week 2.

Those answers came after Tomlin had already explained in the press conference that Wilson is not ready to fully participate in practice to begin preparation for Week 3. So, the Steelers are again planning to start Justin Fields on September 22.

But that didn’t stop one reporter from asking another series of follow-up questions on the team’s quarterback situation.

First, Tomlin received a question about whether Wilson still views the quarterback spot as his job. Tomlin told the reporter to ask Wilson.

Then when asked if the team still has a quarterback competition, the Steelers head coach appeared to grow a little annoyed.

“Again, I’ve stated where we are. At the beginning of Week 1, I said it was debatable, and so we were staying status quo, and Russ was in pole position,” said Tomlin. “My position regarding the pecking order and the depth chart has not changed, guys. And it won’t until the other guy gets healthy, and then we’ll give it real consideration. Until then, I won’t speculate.

“I don’t know how many ways I can tell you guys that.”

Steelers Moving Forward With Justin Fields as Starting QB for Week 3

The repeated questions on Wilson and his playing status are not at all out of bounds. It’s one of the biggest storylines not only for the Steelers but around the league.

The Steelers named Wilson their starting quarterback ahead of Week 1, but he went on the injury report because of his calf on September 5. That left his status in doubt for the season opener, which Fields eventually started.

Fields started again in Week 2, but Tomlin has repeatedly declined to say whether it will remain that way when Wilson returns.

“Hypotheticals are a waste of time,” Tomlin told the media on September 17.

Tomlin won’t need to change his tune until Wilson is healthy, and it’s not clear when exactly that will be.

“Really, we’re kind of in the same posture as we were in last week with Russ. As I sit here today, Russ is not scheduled to be a full participant in practice,” Tomlin told reporters. “So, we’re readying a plan that features Justin and his readiness. We’ll follow Russ throughout the week, and if his participation gets to the level, in participation and quality, that we should consider him, we’ll delve into that at that time.

“Obviously, when that happens is a component in that consideration.”

Tomlin clarified that Wilson will not be a full participant in practice on September 18.

Wilson first injured his calf while pushing a block sled during the first week of training camp. He didn’t play in the first two preseason games, but he returned to play briefly in Week 3 of the preseason.

Mike Tomlin Coins New Hot Dog Euphemism

Tomlin is known around the NFL as a wordsmith. That was on display again during his latest press conference.

Toward the end of the media session, Tomlin received a question about giving out “petty” game balls to former Denver Broncos players following the Week 2 victory.

It appeared Tomlin briefly smirked at the question, but he declined to talk about it.

“None of your businesses, respectively. There’s certain things that go on among teams that I don’t talk about,” Tomlin said. “Whether it gets out or how it gets out is unimportant to me, and I’m not overly guarded against it. But there’s just certain things as a leader that I talk to the collective about that I have zero intentions of sharing with the larger public.”

Tomlin then summarized the situation from his perspective with a hot dog metaphor.

“I can’t give you all the ingredients to the hot dog. You might not like it.”

The hope, though, is Fields and the Steelers do have the right ingredients again in Week 3 against the Los Angeles Chargers.