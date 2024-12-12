Mike Williams Delivers Bold Message Ahead of Steelers-Eagles

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Mike Williams put the rest of the NFL on notice while speaking to reporters ahead of Week 15.

The Pittsburgh Steelers could be without wide receiver George Pickens a second straight game in Week 15. He missed practice on December 11 because of a hamstring injury.

But what that could mean is another chance for veteran receiver Mike Williams to shine. Williams expressed how eager is he to face the Philadelphia Eagles on December 15.

“I’m excited,” Williams told reporters. “I’m looking forward to the opportunity.

Williams has spent roughly a month and a half with the Steelers. But he still has high expectations for himself if he plays significant snaps against the No. 1-ranked NFL defense.

“The sky’s the limit. When I’m given the opportunity to make plays, I’ve shown that I can do that,” added Williams. “When the opportunity presents itself, it looks good. I just have to keep taking advantage of the opportunities I get.”

Mike Williams Played Well in First Steelers Start

Williams caught a 32-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter of his Steelers debut. That proved to be the difference in Pittsburgh’s 28-27 victory against the Washington Commanders on November 10.

He then went three games without even a target. But Williams stepped up in Pickens’ absence versus the Cleveland Browns in Week 14.

Pickens was a surprising late scratch because of a hamstring problem. Williams started instead and posted 3 catches for 36 yards.

Williams’ biggest reception was his last. He hauled in a 22-yard grab on third-and-6 late in the third quarter versus Cleveland. The Steelers scored a touchdown two plays later to take a 20-point lead.

Pittsburgh will need more timely production from Williams if Pickens doesn’t dress against the Eagles. But clearly, Williams is looking forward to the opportunity.

Part of why is because of how he has taken to his new team.

“It’s a lot of fun. Just the culture. It starts with Coach T and him instilling it in everybody. He is a players’ coach,” Williams said. “He wants to do what is right for players. He holds everybody accountable, no matter who you are. He wants to make sure everybody does their job.”

Challenge Eagles Present Williams, Steelers

Williams was able to step up at home against the Browns on December 8. This week, the challenge is a lot more difficult.

The Steelers will visit the Eagles, who give up the fewest the yards per game in the NFL. Philadelphia is also ranked second in pass defense.

In Week 14, though, the Eagles allowed Carolina Panthers 34-year-old receiver Adam Thielen to posted 9 catches for 102 yards. Both were new season highs for Thielen.

That could bode well for Williams, who turned 30 in October.

The Steelers acquired Williams from the New York Jets at the trade deadline for a 2025 fifth-round pick. Some pundits questioned why the Steelers would give up even a Day 3 selection for a rental receiver, but presumably, the reason was exactly what could arise in Week 15.

Williams, along with receivers Van Jefferson, Calvin Austin III and Scotty Miller, may need to overcome the loss of Pickens, who led the NFL in yards per catch during 2023.