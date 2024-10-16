Steelers Urged to Target Former Top 10 WR Before Trade Deadline

Former All-Pro Davante Adams will not land with the Pittsburgh Steelers. But the possibility of ex-top 10 draft pick Mike Williams coming to the Steelers appears to have opened.

FOX Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported the New York Jets plan to place Williams on the trade block after acquiring Adams on October 15. SI on Steelers’ Noah Strackbein then immediately connected Williams to the Steelers.

“The Jets’ asking price will play a role, but on a one-year deal with just over $2.7 million in a cap hit remaining, Williams doesn’t come with any commitment,” wrote Strackbein. “For a team in need of a wide receiver to work alongside George Pickens and help both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, Williams could be the next name to monitor as Pittsburgh tries to add depth before the Nov. 5 deadline.”

Williams, who the Los Angeles Chargers drafted at No. 7 overall in the 2017 NFL draft, has 10 catches for 145 yards this season. He signed a 1-year deal with the Jets this past offseason.

In his eight-year NFL career, Williams has averaged 15.5 yards per reception.

Steelers Previous Interest in WR Mike Williams

About a week after the Steelers traded Diontae Johnson on March 12, they were scheduled to meet with Williams. The Chargers released the veteran wideout after he played only three games in 2023.

But before his visit with the Steelers could take place, Williams signed a 1-year, $10 million deal with the Jets.

After losing out on Williams, the Steelers turned to the wideout bargain bin, signing Van Jefferson, Scotty Miller and Quez Watkins. Through six games, Jefferson and Miller have 10 receptions combined. Watkins is on Pittsburgh’s practice squad.

Williams hasn’t shined with the Jets, which is partially why the team acquired Adams for a conditional third-round pick. Williams now appears poised to be New York’s No. 4 receiver behind Adams, Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard.

Why the Steelers Could Still Be Interested in Williams

Assuming the Steelers aren’t bitter about Williams signing with the Jets before his visit to Pittsburgh during the offseason, they should obviously be interested in former top 10 pick.

Like Williams, the Steelers No. 2 receiver, Calvin Austin, has just 10 catches on 17 targets this season. George Pickens is the only Pittsburgh wideout with more than 170 receiving yards.

Williams doesn’t have better numbers early this season, but on paper, he would be a significant upgrade.

During his last healthy season with the Chargers, Williams posted 63 catches for 895 yards and 4 touchdowns. He’s averaged at least 13 yards per reception every season since his rookie campaign.

Austin, Jefferson and the other secondary Steelers receivers haven’t had close to that level of NFL success.

Trading for Williams would give the Steelers big-play receivers. Pickens led the NFL in yards per catch average last season.

It’s possible Williams isn’t having success in New York because of a decline. He missed most of last season because of a torn ACL.

But with Pittsburgh’s lack of receiving production this season, the team may need to take a risk at wideout to get better. The risk is limited with acquiring Williams anyway because of his short deal.

Regardless of who plays quarterback for the Steelers going forward, it could take trading for a veteran receiver such as Williams to become true contenders in the AFC.