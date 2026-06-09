Former Steelers Pro-Bowler Named Top FA Under 30

The Pittsburgh Steelers do not need any more running back help. Not only is veteran Jaylen Warren back in the fold for his fifth season, but the Steelers added some more help behind him. They went out and signed back-to-back 1,000-yard rusher Rico Dowdle. This could be one of the league’s top running back duos.

Still, a former Steelers running back is among the best free agents in the NFL among players under the age of 30. That player is none other than Najee Harris, who is searching for a new team after playing the 2025 season for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Najee Harris Was Very Productive for the Pittsburgh Steelers

According to Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox, Harris is the seventh-best NFL free agent under the age of 30. Here is what he had to say about Harris still being one of the best players without a team:

“While the 2021 first-round pick wasn’t a very dynamic runner with the Pittsburgh Steelers, he was still a high-volume, dual-threat starter for them…Unfortunately, Harris suffered a torn Achilles in September, after just three games with the Los Angeles Chargers…Harris has a three-down skill set and should be worth a flier to a team looking to reload its backfield in 2026.”

Knox noted the Jacksonville Jaguars and Seattle Seahawks as potential options for Harris. At his healthiest, he finds a way to churn out yards even if he isn’t incredibly agile. In Pittsburgh, he recorded four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons and four consecutive seasons with at least 1,200 scrimmage yards. While he only averaged 3.9 yards per rush attempt in the Steel City, he found a way to grind out yards. Now, it will be interesting to see if the former Pro-Bowler can find a way to earn the trust of a new team.

The Steelers Are in a Much Better Place at Running Back

Again, the Steelers are certainly not in the market for a running back at this point in time. Warren is currently playing the best that he has played in his young career. His ability to be a slashing, bruising back is what should scare opposing defenses. The addition of Dowdle should also give this Mike McCarthy offense a nice boost. He recorded a career-high 1,079 rushing yards under McCarthy’s leadership in Dallas in 2024. As Dowdle comes over from Carolina, he should add even more excitement to the rushing attack.

With a future first-ballot Hall of Fame quarterback in Rodgers under center, along with additions made at wide receiver this offseason, the Steelers could be one of the best offenses in the league this year. If McCarthy can find a way to perfectly mesh the passing game with the rushing attack this fall, the Steelers might not be your average playoff sleepers. Still, the X-factor is going to be the running back room with Warren and Dowdle looking to become an elite duo.