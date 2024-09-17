Steelers Reunite With 4-Year Contributor, Cousin of Rival QB: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers have reunited with another former player that should be helpful on special teams, signing cornerback James Pierre to the practice squad — per his agent Toney Scott.

“Excited for him to contribute heavily on special teams and take the field soon,” Scott added in the post.

Pierre spent his first four NFL seasons in Pittsburgh, entering the organization as an undrafted free agent out of Florida Atlantic in 2020. He appeared in 68 games (including playoffs) for the Steelers over that four-year span, logging 936 snaps on special teams and another 727 on defense.

Notably, Pierre is also the cousin of Baltimore Ravens superstar quarterback and reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson.

After the news, Steelers Depot writer Alex Kozora called the Pierre reunion a “solid move” on X. Explaining that it “makes sense” with wide receiver/special teamer Ben Skowronek picking up a shoulder injury in Week 2 and cornerback/special teamer Darius Rush struggling early on as a gunner.

Steelers Lose Core Special Teamer to Injured Reserve, Announce 3 More Roster Moves

Kozora was on the right track with his initial hunch, but a later announcement on September 17 added to the urgency of Pierre’s return.

“We have placed LB Tyler Matakevich on the Reserve/Injured List,” the Steelers revealed on X. Confirming that Pierre had signed to the practice squad alongside defensive back D’Shawn Jamison.

The latter is another undrafted prospect that began his professional career in 2023. He has spent some time inside of the San Francisco 49ers and Carolina Panthers’ organizations and played college ball with the Texas Longhorns.

Jamison appeared in 15 games with the Panthers as a rookie, logging 155 snaps on special teams and 107 on defense. He registered 10 total tackles and 1 pass defense during his tenure in Carolina.

As for Matakevich, his presence should be sorely missed on special teams. During the first two weeks of the season, the veteran linebacker contributed 36 special teams snaps according to Pro Football Focus and was credited with a 77.4 ST grade and two ST tackles.

The Steelers also released defensive back Zyon Gilbert and wide receiver Shaquan Davis from the practice squad to make room for Pierre and Jamison.

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Highlights Cory Trice Jr. for Early Development in 2024

While addressing the media on September 17, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin shouted out cornerback Cory Trice Jr. after his key interception against the Denver Broncos.

“Cory Trice is somebody to speak of that’s been through a lot,” Tomlin said on Tuesday afternoon. “Second-year player but second [NFL] football game, having lost his rookie season due to a major injury.”

The Steelers HC went on to call Trice’s takeaway “as significant a play as there was” in the entire Week 2 outing.

A seventh-round selection last year, Trice was no guarantee to make the initial 53-man roster this summer after working his way back from the second torn ACL of his playing career. Although he had impressed out of the gates during his inaugural training camp.

Steelers Now reporter Adam Borst detailed his injury history on September 5 of 2023, which helps explains what Tomlin means when he says Trice has “been through a lot.”

“While Trice’s official medical examinations were never officially released, it is public knowledge that he had a history of leg injuries prior to the Steelers drafting him,” Borst wrote at the time. “Trice broke his ankle during his senior year of high school and while at Purdue, Trice suffered a high ankle sprain and then tore his ACL during that same season.”

It’s great to see Trice having some success in 2024 after overcoming so many injury setbacks throughout his career.