Steelers QB Mason Rudolph Sends Clear Message Amid Cut Speculation

The stage is set for the Pittsburgh Steelers at quarterback: Aaron Rodgers is the present, Drew Allar and Will Howard will get long looks as his potential successor, and veteran Mason Rudolph appears to be on the outside looking in, with cut rumors headlining the early camp news.

Of course, that’s how this QB battle looks on paper. But that doesn’t mean it will unfold this way.

If Rudolph is to survive the 2026 roster cutdown at the end of August, he’ll need to prove that he’s the best man for the starting job if Rodgers goes down with injury at any point this season. Based on recent comments, the veteran appears fully aware of his current predicament, and he’ll lean on his experience as he attempts to navigate it.

“This is a veteran team,” Rudolph told reporters on May 20. “We’re trying to win now. We don’t bring back Aaron Rodgers if you don’t want to win now. Cam Heyward and these guys have been around a long time, and we want to make a playoff push, and I know that I can contribute with that veteran culture.”

The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo highlighted this quote on May 22, noting that Rudolph said it “unprompted.” But the answer came in response to a question on Rudolph’s “role” within this new-look Steelers quarterback room.

“I’ve won games here,” he continued later. “I know I’m capable of winning games when my number’s been called upon. That’s what I’ve done.”

Steelers QB Mason Rudolph Has ‘No Suspicions’ About Being Cut Amid Camp Rumors

Within this interview on May 20, the long-time NFL QB2 confirmed more than once that “he’s got experience” when it comes to stepping in for a starter, “when your number’s called.”

However, when asked whether he foresees a scenario in which a veteran backup would not make the 53-man roster, Rudolph simply deferred to general manager Omar Khan and head coach Mike McCarthy.

When the reporter pushed for an answer on recent cut rumors, Rudolph added the following.

“No suspicions [about being cut],” he replied. “My plan is to be here and to be on this team and to help in whatever fashion I can.”

So far, Rudolph is handling this situation like a pro. The writing is on the wall, but he’s fighting to prove that his experience as a QB2 is worthy of a spot on a win-now roster.

Steelers News Hints Final QB Roster Spot Could Come Down to Mason Rudolph & Will Howard

During his May 22 article, DeFabo made it clear that he believes Rudolph and Howard are battling for the final roster spot at quarterback.

“At one point in the offseason, it was fair to wonder if these two quarterbacks could be competing for the starting job if Rodgers chose not to return,” the Steelers beat reporter acknowledged. “But after the Steelers drafted Allar and signed Rodgers, there’s still an apparent battle between Rudolph and Howard — only now a roster spot could be on the line.”

DeFabo also admitted that Rudolph’s “veteran” pitch to the Steelers is “more than valid.”

“The Steelers seemingly committed themselves to the current window by extending the 37-year-old Heyward, signing soon-to-be 30-year-old corner Jamel Dean, trading for 28-year-old Michael Pittman Jr. and — more than anything — waiting on the 42-year-old Rodgers,” he explained. “If the Steelers are playing for right now, would it be too much of a risk to enter the season with a pair of young backups who at this point haven’t even taken a snap in an NFL preseason game?”

Needless to say, there is a world where Rudolph survives roster cuts. Simply put, he has to outplay both Allar and Howard by a wide margin.

If he does that, McCarthy may feel like he has to keep Rudolph around, considering Rodgers’ age. That’s Rudolph’s best shot to make this team, and based on his comments, he knows it.