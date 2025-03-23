Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sends Steelers ‘Physically Gifted’ QB

With the Pittsburgh Steelers continuing to wait for a decision from veteran Aaron Rodgers, speculation has continued on whether the Steelers could consider a blockbuster move to land a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft. Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe has become one of the more popular possible targets.

That possibility arose again in an NFL mock draft from Pro Football Sports Network’s Ben Rolfe on March 22.

Rolfe proposed the Steelers trade their 2025 third and fourth-round selections along with two 2026 Day 2 picks to the Dallas Cowboys for No. 44 overall this year. Then at No. 44, Rolfe predicted the Steelers to grab Milroe.

“With no second-round pick, the Steelers would have to pay a high price to move up and select Milroe in this mock draft,” wrote Rolfe.

“Milroe may be the most physically gifted quarterback in this class, but there is enough concern that he is unlikely to be a first-round pick. The raw talent and potential are huge, which will intrigue teams, but the bust potential is equally big.”

The Steelers don’t have a 2025 second-round pick to target Milroe early on Day 2 because they traded the selection to the Seattle Seahawks for wide receiver D.K. Metcalf.

Why Steelers Could Target Alabama QB Jalen Milroe

It’s rather clear that the Steelers’ preferred quarterback choice is Rodgers. Rolfe argued that if the Steelers sign the 41-year-old signal-caller, then it’s highly unlikely the team gives up the draft capital necessary to move into the second round for Milroe.

But even as they close in on Rodgers, the Steelers have shown interest in Milroe this spring. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on March 18 head coach Mike Tomlin, general manager Omar Khan and quarterbacks coach Tom Arth had dinner with Milroe before his Alabama Pro Day.

The Crimson Tide signal-caller then delivered a message through the media a day after dinner with the Steelers brass.

“If the opportunity presents itself for me to be [Tomlin’s] quarterback, I’ll take full advantage of it,” said Milroe.

Pundits have speculated about Tomlin’s desire to bring in a mobile quarterback for quite some time. The Steelers head coach again hyped mobility behind center during his post-season press conference on January 14.

“The x-factor that quarterback mobility is in our game and is trending and has been trending,” Tomlin told reporters. “That is not a new discussion.”

Milroe completed 64.3% of his passes for an average of 8.9 yards per pass in 13 games last season. The Alabama quarterback also had 2,844 passing yards, 16 passing touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

On the ground, Milroe posted 726 yards and 20 touchdowns as a senior.

Jalen Milroe Polar Opposite QB as Aaron Rodgers

It’s not out in left field to suggest Milroe as a target for the Steelers. Rolfe hasn’t been the only one to propose the possibility either. Steelers Now’s Alan Saunders has been an advocate for Milroe potentially landing in Pittsburgh during the 2025 NFL Draft.

But it’s worth noting how different Milroe is from Rodgers.

Presumably, the Steelers won’t have both quarterbacks. They will either sign Rodgers to start him or target Milroe in the 2025 draft. Milroe could then compete with Mason Rudolph for the starting job this fall.

It’s hard to imagine two signal-callers more different, though, than Milroe and Rodgers. The idea that the Steelers could land either speaks to the lack of direction the organization has at the league’s most important position.

Tomlin hyping quarterback mobility then targeting Rodgers also doesn’t connect. Rodgers hasn’t rushed for at least 200 yards in a season since 2018.

Meanwhile, Milroe is an intriguing prospect in large part because of his legs.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein compared Milroe to former Steelers quarterback Kordell Stewart.

“Milroe is an explosive athlete who is very capable outside the pocket, but he lacks accuracy, touch and decision-making when he’s inside the pocket,” Zierlein wrote. “A strong arm and elite speed will have teams intrigued, but if he doesn’t make it as a starter, it’s incumbent upon his team to find a way to get the ball in his hands with packaged plays.”

The Steelers didn’t thrive at developing a package of plays for a backup quarterback in 2024. Once Justin Fields returned to the bench in Week 7, the team always threatened to use a Fields package.

But the Steelers rarely did with any success.

Furthermore, not only is Milroe very different from Rodgers, his skills do not match Rudolph. Presumably, the Steelers would have to feature two separate offensive playbooks — one for each quarterback — if they added Milroe to their roster with Rudolph.

Still, the Steelers appear desperate enough to find their next franchise quarterback that Pittsburgh trading up for Milroe isn’t off the table.