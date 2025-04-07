Steelers Announce Adding Much-Needed Offensive Line Depth

The Pittsburgh Steelers saw three offensive linemen depart in NFL free agency during March. But on Monday, the Steelers brought back a depth offensive lineman in Calvin Anderson.

The team announced Monday that it re-signed Anderson to a two-year contract. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Anderson dressed for four games with the Steelers during the 2024 regular season. In those contests, Anderson played 11 offensive snaps and one snap on special teams.

The veteran offensive tackle has also played for the Denver Broncos and New England Patriots in his NFL career.

Steelers Re-Sign OT Calvin Anderson

Pittsburgh added Anderson back to its roster a few weeks after losing multiple offensive linemen in NFL free agency.

First, Steelers starting left tackle Dan Moore Jr. signed a four-year, $82 million deal with the Tennessee Titans. Starting guard James Daniels and depth interior offensive lineman Nate Herbig also left in free agency. Daniels signed with the Miami Dolphins while Herbig inked a deal with the Washington Commanders.

None of those deals were unexpected. Some Steelers fans were welcoming of the Moore’s departure because the team drafted an offensive tackle in the first round during each of the last two drafts. Without Moore, the team can enter 2025 with both of those draft choices in the starting lineup.

Daniels and Herbig also collectively played just four games in 2024 because of injuries.

So, those losses will have minimum impact on Pittsburgh’s starting offensive line. But the departures hurt the unit’s depth overall.

With Anderson back in the fold, the Steelers addressed that depth concern.

Anderson began his career as an undrafted free agent with the Patriots in 2019. The tackle spent his first NFL season with the Patriots, Broncos and New York Jets.

Anderson made his NFL debut with the Broncos during 2020. In three seasons with the team, he made 41 appearances, including 12 starts.

During the 2023 season, he had a second stint with the Patriots. Anderson made two starts in that campaign.

The veteran tackle joined the Steelers in September 2024.

Anderson has played both left and right tackle in his NFL career. With the Steelers last season, all but one of his offensive snaps were at left tackle.

Steelers Offensive Line Depth Entering 2025 NFL Draft

The Steelers are projected to start four offensive linemen with one or two NFL seasons of experience in 2025. So, the unit will have questions entering the fall but also high upside.

Three of those four young starters were drafted in the first or second round.

Anderson is re-joining the Steelers to provide depth, along with tackle Dylan Cook and interior offensive lineman Ryan McCollum, for that young unit. In all likelihood, Anderson and Cook will compete to be the team’s top swing tackle.

Cook was an undrafted free agent for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022. The Steelers signed him in May 2023 after the Buccaneers waived him.

The Steelers probably see Anderson as their preferred swing tackle option, as evident by the two-year contract he received. Cook has never appeared in an NFL regular season game and spent most of the 2024 season on the Pittsburgh practice squad.

Therefore, Anderson certainly has an experience advantage over Cook.

The Steelers could always add another offensive lineman for depth in the NFL draft. But after investing multiple high draft picks in the unit the past two years, including three in rounds 1-4 last year, Pittsburgh will likely address other draft needs in 2025.