Hi, Subscriber

Steelers Announce Adding Much-Needed Offensive Line Depth

  • 1 Shares
  • Updated
Mike Tomlin Calvin Anderson
Getty
Head coach Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers announced re-signing veteran offensive tackle Calvin Anderson.

The Pittsburgh Steelers saw three offensive linemen depart in NFL free agency during March. But on Monday, the Steelers brought back a depth offensive lineman in Calvin Anderson.

The team announced Monday that it re-signed Anderson to a two-year contract. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Anderson dressed for four games with the Steelers during the 2024 regular season. In those contests, Anderson played 11 offensive snaps and one snap on special teams.

The veteran offensive tackle has also played for the Denver Broncos and New England Patriots in his NFL career.

Steelers Re-Sign OT Calvin Anderson

Pittsburgh added Anderson back to its roster a few weeks after losing multiple offensive linemen in NFL free agency.

First, Steelers starting left tackle Dan Moore Jr. signed a four-year, $82 million deal with the Tennessee Titans. Starting guard James Daniels and depth interior offensive lineman Nate Herbig also left in free agency. Daniels signed with the Miami Dolphins while Herbig inked a deal with the Washington Commanders.

None of those deals were unexpected. Some Steelers fans were welcoming of the Moore’s departure because the team drafted an offensive tackle in the first round during each of the last two drafts. Without Moore, the team can enter 2025 with both of those draft choices in the starting lineup.

Daniels and Herbig also collectively played just four games in 2024 because of injuries.

So, those losses will have minimum impact on Pittsburgh’s starting offensive line. But the departures hurt the unit’s depth overall.

With Anderson back in the fold, the Steelers addressed that depth concern.

Anderson began his career as an undrafted free agent with the Patriots in 2019. The tackle spent his first NFL season with the Patriots, Broncos and New York Jets.

Anderson made his NFL debut with the Broncos during 2020. In three seasons with the team, he made 41 appearances, including 12 starts.

During the 2023 season, he had a second stint with the Patriots. Anderson made two starts in that campaign.

The veteran tackle joined the Steelers in September 2024.

Anderson has played both left and right tackle in his NFL career. With the Steelers last season, all but one of his offensive snaps were at left tackle.

Steelers Offensive Line Depth Entering 2025 NFL Draft

The Steelers are projected to start four offensive linemen with one or two NFL seasons of experience in 2025. So, the unit will have questions entering the fall but also high upside.

Three of those four young starters were drafted in the first or second round.

Anderson is re-joining the Steelers to provide depth, along with tackle Dylan Cook and interior offensive lineman Ryan McCollum, for that young unit. In all likelihood, Anderson and Cook will compete to be the team’s top swing tackle.

Cook was an undrafted free agent for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022. The Steelers signed him in May 2023 after the Buccaneers waived him.

The Steelers probably see Anderson as their preferred swing tackle option, as evident by the two-year contract he received. Cook has never appeared in an NFL regular season game and spent most of the 2024 season on the Pittsburgh practice squad.

Therefore, Anderson certainly has an experience advantage over Cook.

The Steelers could always add another offensive lineman for depth in the NFL draft. But after investing multiple high draft picks in the unit the past two years, including three in rounds 1-4 last year, Pittsburgh will likely address other draft needs in 2025.

Dave Holcomb is a sports reporter covering the NFL and MLB for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions. Originally from Pittsburgh, Holcomb has covered college and professional sports for outlets including FanSided, Rotowire and Yardbarker. More about Dave Holcomb

Read More
,

Pittsburgh Steelers Players

Montravius Adams's headshot M. Adams
Spencer Anderson's headshot S. Anderson
Calvin Anderson's headshot C. Anderson
Calvin Austin's headshot C. Austin
Keeanu Benton's headshot K. Benton
Beanie Bishop's headshot B. Bishop
Joshuah Bledsoe's headshot J. Bledsoe
Chris Boswell's headshot C. Boswell
Dylan Cook's headshot D. Cook
Domenique Davis's headshot D. Davis
Brandin Echols's headshot B. Echols
Daniel Ekuale's headshot D. Ekuale
DeShon Elliott's headshot D. Elliott
Troy Fautanu's headshot T. Fautanu
Minkah Fitzpatrick's headshot M. Fitzpatrick
Zach Frazier's headshot Z. Frazier
Pat Freiermuth's headshot P. Freiermuth
Kenneth Gainwell's headshot K. Gainwell
Zyon Gilbert's headshot Z. Gilbert
Devin Harper's headshot D. Harper
Malik Harrison's headshot M. Harrison
Nick Herbig's headshot N. Herbig
Cameron Heyward's headshot C. Heyward
Connor Heyward's headshot C. Heyward
Alex Highsmith's headshot A. Highsmith
Cole Holcomb's headshot C. Holcomb
Evan Hull's headshot E. Hull
D'Shawn Jamison's headshot D. Jamison
Brandon Johnson's headshot B. Johnson
Cameron Johnston's headshot C. Johnston
Steven Jones's headshot S. Jones
Broderick Jones's headshot B. Jones
Miles Killebrew's headshot M. Killebrew
Christian Kuntz's headshot C. Kuntz
DeMarvin Leal's headshot D. Leal
Logan Lee's headshot L. Lee
Eku Leota's headshot E. Leota
Isaiahh Loudermilk's headshot I. Loudermilk
Dean Lowry's headshot D. Lowry
Ryan McCollum's headshot R. McCollum
Mason McCormick's headshot M. McCormick
Cameron McCutcheon's headshot C. McCutcheon
Lance McCutcheon's headshot L. McCutcheon
Kyler McMichael's headshot K. McMichael
DK Metcalf's headshot D. Metcalf
Scott Miller's headshot S. Miller
Jeremiah Moon's headshot J. Moon
Doug Nester's headshot D. Nester
Esezi Otomewo's headshot E. Otomewo
Donald Parham's headshot D. Parham
Cordarrelle Patterson's headshot C. Patterson
George Pickens's headshot G. Pickens
James Pierre's headshot J. Pierre
Joey Porter's headshot J. Porter
Patrick Queen's headshot P. Queen
Mark Robinson's headshot M. Robinson
Mason Rudolph's headshot M. Rudolph
Thomas Rush's headshot T. Rush
Isaac Seumalo's headshot I. Seumalo
Aaron Shampklin's headshot A. Shampklin
Ben Skowronek's headshot B. Skowronek
Jacob Slade's headshot J. Slade
Darius Slay's headshot D. Slay
Lecitus Smith's headshot L. Smith
Skylar Thompson's headshot S. Thompson
Juan Thornhill's headshot J. Thornhill
Cory Trice's headshot C. Trice
Corliss Waitman's headshot C. Waitman
Jonathan Ward's headshot J. Ward
Jaylen Warren's headshot J. Warren
Darnell Washington's headshot D. Washington
T.J. Watt's headshot T. Watt
Ryan Watts's headshot R. Watts
Julius Welschof's headshot J. Welschof
Payton Wilson's headshot P. Wilson
Roman Wilson's headshot R. Wilson

Comments

Steelers Announce Adding Much-Needed Offensive Line Depth

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x