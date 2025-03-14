Steelers Lose Third Offensive Lineman in NFL Free Agency: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers will no longer employee both Herbig brothers during the 2025 season. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on March 14 that offensive lineman Nate Herbig agreed to join the Washington Commanders.

Herbig is signing a one-year deal to play for Washington.

The 26-year-old didn’t play at all during the 2024 regular season because of a torn rotator cuff that he suffered during the preseason. But the departure is still significant for Pittsburgh’s offensive line depth.

Herbig is the third offensive lineman the Steelers have lost in NFL free agency. Starting left tackle Dan Moore Jr. signed a four-year, $82 million deal with the Tennessee Titans on the first day of free agency.

The Steelers also lost veteran guard James Daniels to the Miami Dolphins.

Commanders Sign Interior Offensive Lineman Nate Herbig

During the same offseason the Steelers drafted edge rusher Nick Herbig, the team signed Nate as extra offensive line depth.

In 2023, Herbig started just two games, but he dressed for all 17 contests. The offensive lineman played 156 offensive snaps and 60 snaps on special teams.

Last season, Herbig was expected to compete with rookie Zach Frazier for the starting center role. But the job fell to Frazier after Herbig’s season-ending injury.

Frazier played well, so while the Steelers likely would have loved to bring Herbig back for another season, he wasn’t expected to compete for a starting spot in Pittsburgh.

Even with Daniels leaving as well, the Steelers seemingly have their starters set at center and guard for 2025.

Veteran Isaac Seumalo, who the Steelers signed along with Herbig two years ago, is set to start again at left guard. 2024 rookie Mason McCormick replaced Daniels after he suffered a season-ending injury last year and is expected to enter training camp as the team’s starting right guard.

Herbig began his NFL career as an undrafted rookie for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2019. The lineman dressed for two games as a rookie. Then in 2020, Herbig started 12 contests for the Eagles.

After three seasons in Philadelphia, Herbig started all 11 games he played for the New York Jets in 2022. Herbig joined the Steelers on a two-year deal on March 16, 2023.

Steelers Offensive Line Depth Entering 2025 NFL Draft

With the departures of Moore, Daniels and Herbig, the Steelers didn’t necessarily lose anyone they didn’t expect. To replace Moore, the Steelers will likely flip former first-round pick Broderick Jones to left tackle.

But the team will still have to replenish its offensive line depth this offseason.

As the roster stands on March 14, tackle Dylan Cook and guard Ryan McCollum are Pittsburgh’s top reserve offensive linemen.

Cook was an undrafted free agent for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022. The Steelers signed him in May 2023 after the Buccaneers waived him.

The 27-year-old has never played in an NFL regular season game. Cook spent a majority of the 2024 campaign on the Steelers practice squad.

McCollum dressed for all 17 games for Pittsburgh during 2024. The fellow 27-year-old started at center when Frazier missed Weeks 7 and 8.

In 2022 and 2023, McCollum didn’t play during the regular season. The veteran started one game as a rookie for the Detroit Lions during 2021.

The Steelers entered last season with a lot of offensive line depth, but the team had to use every bit of it because of injuries. The line has been a focal point in the draft for the Steelers in recent years.

Although the Steelers are likely to address a different position group in the first round during 2025, it wouldn’t be surprising if the team added more line depth on Day 3 of the draft.